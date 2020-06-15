48593 Oakwood Way

Amenities

Offered as turnkey furnished long term lease at $2,400/month or seasonal at $4,000/month. Somerset in South Palm Desert, a most desirable location. Close to El Paseo yet away from traffic noise. This 2 bedroom 2 bath unit, with office/den is in immaculate and updated condition. The large private master suite with king size bed occupies the entire second floor and has sweeping views of the mountains and city lights. Guest bedroom has king bed and access to rear patio through sliding glass door. Kitchen is updated and well equipped for entertaining and gourmet dining with new granite counters and upgraded appliances. Den/Office has full sized desk plus smart TV and WiFi. Single car garage is attached with additional attached covered carport plus extra parking for guests. Living room with new furniture and 55 inch smart TV. Rear patio overlooks adjacent pool and spa. There is a wonderful atrium that provides air and light. Tennis courts in community are available. Call to arrange viewing.