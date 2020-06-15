All apartments in Palm Desert
Last updated May 13 2020 at 10:22 PM

48593 Oakwood Way

48593 Oakwood Way · (760) 250-2984
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

48593 Oakwood Way, Palm Desert, CA 92260

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1786 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
Offered as turnkey furnished long term lease at $2,400/month or seasonal at $4,000/month. Somerset in South Palm Desert, a most desirable location. Close to El Paseo yet away from traffic noise. This 2 bedroom 2 bath unit, with office/den is in immaculate and updated condition. The large private master suite with king size bed occupies the entire second floor and has sweeping views of the mountains and city lights. Guest bedroom has king bed and access to rear patio through sliding glass door. Kitchen is updated and well equipped for entertaining and gourmet dining with new granite counters and upgraded appliances. Den/Office has full sized desk plus smart TV and WiFi. Single car garage is attached with additional attached covered carport plus extra parking for guests. Living room with new furniture and 55 inch smart TV. Rear patio overlooks adjacent pool and spa. There is a wonderful atrium that provides air and light. Tennis courts in community are available. Call to arrange viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 48593 Oakwood Way have any available units?
48593 Oakwood Way has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Desert, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Desert Rent Report.
What amenities does 48593 Oakwood Way have?
Some of 48593 Oakwood Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 48593 Oakwood Way currently offering any rent specials?
48593 Oakwood Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 48593 Oakwood Way pet-friendly?
No, 48593 Oakwood Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Desert.
Does 48593 Oakwood Way offer parking?
Yes, 48593 Oakwood Way does offer parking.
Does 48593 Oakwood Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 48593 Oakwood Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 48593 Oakwood Way have a pool?
Yes, 48593 Oakwood Way has a pool.
Does 48593 Oakwood Way have accessible units?
No, 48593 Oakwood Way does not have accessible units.
Does 48593 Oakwood Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 48593 Oakwood Way has units with dishwashers.
