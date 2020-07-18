All apartments in Palm Desert
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:42 PM

47770 Mirage Court

47770 Mirage Court · (760) 844-7500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

47770 Mirage Court, Palm Desert, CA 92260

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1272 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
pool
media room
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
media room
Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath vacation condo. Beautifully furnished and appointed. Lovely upgrades in kitchen and baths including granite countertops and new backsplash in kitchen. As well as recessed and pendant lighting.Bedrooms include 1 king, 1 Queen and two twins. Amazing location just steps away from the pool. Located within Corsica Villas, a charming development just minutes away from great restaurants, El Paseo shopping, McCallum Theatre. This home is a gem! $4000 per month. 3 month minimum.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 47770 Mirage Court have any available units?
47770 Mirage Court has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Desert, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Desert Rent Report.
What amenities does 47770 Mirage Court have?
Some of 47770 Mirage Court's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 47770 Mirage Court currently offering any rent specials?
47770 Mirage Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 47770 Mirage Court pet-friendly?
No, 47770 Mirage Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Desert.
Does 47770 Mirage Court offer parking?
No, 47770 Mirage Court does not offer parking.
Does 47770 Mirage Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 47770 Mirage Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 47770 Mirage Court have a pool?
Yes, 47770 Mirage Court has a pool.
Does 47770 Mirage Court have accessible units?
No, 47770 Mirage Court does not have accessible units.
Does 47770 Mirage Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 47770 Mirage Court does not have units with dishwashers.
