47770 Mirage Court

Amenities

granite counters recently renovated pool media room furnished

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities pool media room

Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath vacation condo. Beautifully furnished and appointed. Lovely upgrades in kitchen and baths including granite countertops and new backsplash in kitchen. As well as recessed and pendant lighting.Bedrooms include 1 king, 1 Queen and two twins. Amazing location just steps away from the pool. Located within Corsica Villas, a charming development just minutes away from great restaurants, El Paseo shopping, McCallum Theatre. This home is a gem! $4000 per month. 3 month minimum.