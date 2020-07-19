All apartments in Palm Desert
Last updated July 19 2020 at 1:06 AM

475 Tomahawk Drive

475 Tomahawk Drive · (760) 250-2984
Location

475 Tomahawk Drive, Palm Desert, CA 92211
Indian Ridge Cpountry Club

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$12,000

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 3082 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
guest suite
hot tub
Available for the 2020-2021 season. Lucky tenant can apply for club or full golf club membership. One of a kind contemporary south facing Ocotillo 1 perfect for entertaining. Immediately experience the welcoming ambience upon entering the open floor plan creating this fabulous indoor-outdoor lifestyle. Completely re-designed & remodeled stunning custom kitchen with top of the line cabinetry, appliances, quartize island, huge walk-in pantry, cozy eating area, formal dining room, redesigned wet bar & exquisite powder bath. Open living space expands to the huge entertainer's paver patio highlighted with pebble tech pool/spa, fire pit,putting green & oversized BBQ area with electronic awnings. Secluded master suite adjacent to the pool area has dual closets & a dramatic re-designed master bath with soaking tub. Private en-suite guest suites have complete privacy & is perfect for family & guests. Enjoy the winter months in this one of a kind luxurious property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 8 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 475 Tomahawk Drive have any available units?
475 Tomahawk Drive has a unit available for $12,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Desert, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Desert Rent Report.
What amenities does 475 Tomahawk Drive have?
Some of 475 Tomahawk Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 475 Tomahawk Drive currently offering any rent specials?
475 Tomahawk Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 475 Tomahawk Drive pet-friendly?
No, 475 Tomahawk Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Desert.
Does 475 Tomahawk Drive offer parking?
No, 475 Tomahawk Drive does not offer parking.
Does 475 Tomahawk Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 475 Tomahawk Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 475 Tomahawk Drive have a pool?
Yes, 475 Tomahawk Drive has a pool.
Does 475 Tomahawk Drive have accessible units?
No, 475 Tomahawk Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 475 Tomahawk Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 475 Tomahawk Drive has units with dishwashers.
