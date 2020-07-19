475 Tomahawk Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry putting green patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit pool putting green bbq/grill guest suite hot tub

Available for the 2020-2021 season. Lucky tenant can apply for club or full golf club membership. One of a kind contemporary south facing Ocotillo 1 perfect for entertaining. Immediately experience the welcoming ambience upon entering the open floor plan creating this fabulous indoor-outdoor lifestyle. Completely re-designed & remodeled stunning custom kitchen with top of the line cabinetry, appliances, quartize island, huge walk-in pantry, cozy eating area, formal dining room, redesigned wet bar & exquisite powder bath. Open living space expands to the huge entertainer's paver patio highlighted with pebble tech pool/spa, fire pit,putting green & oversized BBQ area with electronic awnings. Secluded master suite adjacent to the pool area has dual closets & a dramatic re-designed master bath with soaking tub. Private en-suite guest suites have complete privacy & is perfect for family & guests. Enjoy the winter months in this one of a kind luxurious property.