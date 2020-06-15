All apartments in Palm Desert
Find more places like 461 Desert Holly Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Desert, CA
/
461 Desert Holly Drive
Last updated March 11 2020 at 12:56 AM

461 Desert Holly Drive

461 Desert Holly Drive · (760) 250-2984
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Palm Desert
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

461 Desert Holly Drive, Palm Desert, CA 92211
Indian Ridge Cpountry Club

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2182 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Leased December 2020 thru April 2021. Play golf at Indian Ridge as a seasonal member. Tenant can upgrade the owners club membership to full club or golf. South facing popular 3 BR 3.5 BA Acacia 4 floor plan featuring living room with fireplace, spacious dining room & gourmet kitchen with eating area. Enjoy panoramic views of the Santa Rosa Mts. & golf course from the patio , kitchen & main living area. Upgraded with plantation shutters in the bedrooms & kitchen,extensive use of ceramic tile in the entry, hallway, kitchen & dining room, custom & faux painted accent walls. One bedroom is setup with a built-in office area & queen sofa bed The master bath has a separate tub and shower with a huge walk-in closet & king bed. 2nd guest bedroom as 2 twin beds. Located on a quiet interior street with the community pool and spa across the street. Offered turnkey furnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 461 Desert Holly Drive have any available units?
461 Desert Holly Drive has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Desert, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Desert Rent Report.
What amenities does 461 Desert Holly Drive have?
Some of 461 Desert Holly Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 461 Desert Holly Drive currently offering any rent specials?
461 Desert Holly Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 461 Desert Holly Drive pet-friendly?
No, 461 Desert Holly Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Desert.
Does 461 Desert Holly Drive offer parking?
No, 461 Desert Holly Drive does not offer parking.
Does 461 Desert Holly Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 461 Desert Holly Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 461 Desert Holly Drive have a pool?
Yes, 461 Desert Holly Drive has a pool.
Does 461 Desert Holly Drive have accessible units?
No, 461 Desert Holly Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 461 Desert Holly Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 461 Desert Holly Drive has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 461 Desert Holly Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Canterra Apartment Homes
74401 Hovley Ln E
Palm Desert, CA 92260

Similar Pages

Palm Desert 1 BedroomsPalm Desert 2 Bedrooms
Palm Desert Apartments with BalconyPalm Desert Apartments with Pool
Palm Desert Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Moreno Valley, CAMurrieta, CATemecula, CARedlands, CAPalm Springs, CAMenifee, CAHighland, CARamona, CABermuda Dunes, CACalimesa, CA
San Jacinto, CAFrench Valley, CAYucaipa, CADesert Hot Springs, CADesert Palms, CAJoshua Tree, CAThousand Palms, CABig Bear Lake, CATwentynine Palms, CA
Cathedral City, CAIndian Wells, CABanning, CAYucca Valley, CAIndio, CAHemet, CABig Bear City, CARancho Mirage, CALa Quinta, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

College of the DesertUniversity of Redlands
Moreno Valley College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity