44836 Cabrillo Avenue.
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

44836 Cabrillo Avenue

44836 Cabrillo Avenue · (626) 625-5184
Location

44836 Cabrillo Avenue, Palm Desert, CA 92260
Palma Village Groves

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1655 sqft

Amenities

Location! Location! Location! Welcome to this completely rehabbed desert home centrally located off Highway 111, This 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home is zoned R-2 and currently has architectural plans and city approval to turn the garage into a 2 bedroom 1 bath ADU unit otherwise known as a casita with covered parking for 2 vehicles. The lot is over 9000 square feet and has plenty of room for a large pool or additional units with a variance permit. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home was completely gutted from the inside and was given a fresh coat of paint, a new kitchen, new fixtures throughout the property and has a renovated master bathroom. The El Paseo Shopping Center, and The Living Desert Zoo and Garden are within walking distance. The neighborhood is outstanding with long term residents. This home is next door to one of Palm Deserts historical Homes by the late architect Llyod Wright The Maryon Toole House built in 1963.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 44836 Cabrillo Avenue have any available units?
44836 Cabrillo Avenue has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Desert, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Desert Rent Report.
What amenities does 44836 Cabrillo Avenue have?
Some of 44836 Cabrillo Avenue's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 44836 Cabrillo Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
44836 Cabrillo Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 44836 Cabrillo Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 44836 Cabrillo Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Desert.
Does 44836 Cabrillo Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 44836 Cabrillo Avenue does offer parking.
Does 44836 Cabrillo Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 44836 Cabrillo Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 44836 Cabrillo Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 44836 Cabrillo Avenue has a pool.
Does 44836 Cabrillo Avenue have accessible units?
No, 44836 Cabrillo Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 44836 Cabrillo Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 44836 Cabrillo Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

