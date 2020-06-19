44836 Cabrillo Avenue.

Amenities

garage recently renovated pool ceiling fan range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan range recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Location! Location! Location! Welcome to this completely rehabbed desert home centrally located off Highway 111, This 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home is zoned R-2 and currently has architectural plans and city approval to turn the garage into a 2 bedroom 1 bath ADU unit otherwise known as a casita with covered parking for 2 vehicles. The lot is over 9000 square feet and has plenty of room for a large pool or additional units with a variance permit. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home was completely gutted from the inside and was given a fresh coat of paint, a new kitchen, new fixtures throughout the property and has a renovated master bathroom. The El Paseo Shopping Center, and The Living Desert Zoo and Garden are within walking distance. The neighborhood is outstanding with long term residents. This home is next door to one of Palm Deserts historical Homes by the late architect Llyod Wright The Maryon Toole House built in 1963.