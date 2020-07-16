43420 Illinois Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access tennis court

Available all dates! Call now to book your next vacation!!!! rental in Palm Desert Country Club with 2 bedrooms & 2 baths. Living room opens up to large patio with Panoramic mountain view facing East right on the Golf Course. Covered patio also provides lounge seating and BBQ. Very close to the newly redone Club House w/Restaurant and Golf Services. WiFi, and Cable TV in living room and Master Bedroom. Master bedroom has CalKing bed, and Second Bedroom has twin beds. House leased turnkey furnished with all towels, utensils, etc. Also provides Community pool and spa close by. Perfect location for Tennis lovers!