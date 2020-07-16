All apartments in Palm Desert
Find more places like 43420 Illinois Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Desert, CA
/
43420 Illinois Avenue
Last updated June 18 2020 at 12:44 PM

43420 Illinois Avenue

43420 Illinois Avenue · (760) 779-8833
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Palm Desert
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

43420 Illinois Avenue, Palm Desert, CA 92211

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,350

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1258 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
Available all dates! Call now to book your next vacation!!!! rental in Palm Desert Country Club with 2 bedrooms & 2 baths. Living room opens up to large patio with Panoramic mountain view facing East right on the Golf Course. Covered patio also provides lounge seating and BBQ. Very close to the newly redone Club House w/Restaurant and Golf Services. WiFi, and Cable TV in living room and Master Bedroom. Master bedroom has CalKing bed, and Second Bedroom has twin beds. House leased turnkey furnished with all towels, utensils, etc. Also provides Community pool and spa close by. Perfect location for Tennis lovers!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 5 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43420 Illinois Avenue have any available units?
43420 Illinois Avenue has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Desert, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Desert Rent Report.
What amenities does 43420 Illinois Avenue have?
Some of 43420 Illinois Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43420 Illinois Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
43420 Illinois Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43420 Illinois Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 43420 Illinois Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Desert.
Does 43420 Illinois Avenue offer parking?
No, 43420 Illinois Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 43420 Illinois Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 43420 Illinois Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 43420 Illinois Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 43420 Illinois Avenue has a pool.
Does 43420 Illinois Avenue have accessible units?
No, 43420 Illinois Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 43420 Illinois Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 43420 Illinois Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 43420 Illinois Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Canterra Apartment Homes
74401 Hovley Ln E
Palm Desert, CA 92260

Similar Pages

Palm Desert 1 BedroomsPalm Desert 2 Bedrooms
Palm Desert Apartments with GymsPalm Desert Dog Friendly Apartments
Palm Desert Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Moreno Valley, CAMurrieta, CATemecula, CARedlands, CAPalm Springs, CAMenifee, CAHighland, CALa Quinta, CARamona, CABermuda Dunes, CA
Yucca Valley, CAFrench Valley, CABeaumont, CAHemet, CADesert Palms, CAJoshua Tree, CARancho Mirage, CACathedral City, CABig Bear City, CA
Valle Vista, CAIndio, CAThousand Palms, CADesert Hot Springs, CAIndian Wells, CAYucaipa, CASan Jacinto, CATwentynine Palms, CABanning, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

College of the DesertUniversity of Redlands
Moreno Valley College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity