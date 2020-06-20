All apartments in Palm Desert
Palm Desert, CA
43 Country Club Drive
Last updated May 19 2020 at 3:48 PM

43 Country Club Drive

43 Country Club Drive · (760) 567-5908
Location

43 Country Club Drive, Palm Desert, CA 92260

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1440 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
gym
pool
pool table
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
pool table
SPECTACULAR VIEWS from every window in this spacious 2bdrm/2bath 1440sf manufactured home TURNKEY FURNISHED on a large lot that overlooks the valley in the Silver Spur Community near Big Horn in South Palm Desert. Surrounded by mountains this FUN & STYLISH floor plan has NEW paint, carpets, window covering, appliances plus many other upgrades. LARGE prime corner lot with a rose garden, a fence backyard and large covered veranda, in a lovely quiet neighborhood. Includes garbage/recycling, well maintained community pool with 2 spas, community center, library, billiard room, fitness center, RV storage, botanical cactus garden. Only 2 miles from El Paseo, Whole Foods, Westfield Mall. Very UNIQUE - few homes IN THE DESERT have this kind of view - A LITTLE BIT OF HEAVEN!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 5 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43 Country Club Drive have any available units?
43 Country Club Drive has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Desert, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Desert Rent Report.
What amenities does 43 Country Club Drive have?
Some of 43 Country Club Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43 Country Club Drive currently offering any rent specials?
43 Country Club Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43 Country Club Drive pet-friendly?
No, 43 Country Club Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Desert.
Does 43 Country Club Drive offer parking?
No, 43 Country Club Drive does not offer parking.
Does 43 Country Club Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 43 Country Club Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 43 Country Club Drive have a pool?
Yes, 43 Country Club Drive has a pool.
Does 43 Country Club Drive have accessible units?
No, 43 Country Club Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 43 Country Club Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 43 Country Club Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
