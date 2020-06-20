43 Country Club Drive

Amenities

SPECTACULAR VIEWS from every window in this spacious 2bdrm/2bath 1440sf manufactured home TURNKEY FURNISHED on a large lot that overlooks the valley in the Silver Spur Community near Big Horn in South Palm Desert. Surrounded by mountains this FUN & STYLISH floor plan has NEW paint, carpets, window covering, appliances plus many other upgrades. LARGE prime corner lot with a rose garden, a fence backyard and large covered veranda, in a lovely quiet neighborhood. Includes garbage/recycling, well maintained community pool with 2 spas, community center, library, billiard room, fitness center, RV storage, botanical cactus garden. Only 2 miles from El Paseo, Whole Foods, Westfield Mall. Very UNIQUE - few homes IN THE DESERT have this kind of view - A LITTLE BIT OF HEAVEN!