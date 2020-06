Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful Palm Springs feel home that surrounds the pool. Perfect for high-end or two families. Gorgeous setting for gatherings and parties. This is a gorgeous home for long term rental and the rental includes social opportunities at the beautiful Avondale Golf Club which is by far and away the 'Fun' Club in the Desert. The home features a surrounding home around the pool for total privacy with a two car garage and golf cart garage. The Avondale Golf Club is one of the most social Clubs in the desert and yet this home allows for complete privacy and seclusion for parties and gatherings for family and friends. This is a beautiful home.