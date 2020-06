Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Absolutely gorgeous three bedroom (one is a separate casita very private)/three bathroom Single Family Attached home that is updated with large side and back yard and simply beautiful inside and out. Long term lease of 12 months 3.500/mo plus utilities includes social use of the Golf Club. Seasonal Rental would be November thru April at a rate of 5,000/month.