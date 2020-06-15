All apartments in Palm Desert
Last updated October 3 2019 at 11:22 AM

38061 Crocus Lane

38061 Crocus Lane · (760) 250-2984
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

38061 Crocus Lane, Palm Desert, CA 92211
Palm Valley Country Club

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,850

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1515 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Taking reservations for the 2021 season. Newly remodeled luxury designer condo. This exceptional property has been completely remodeled including new floors, baths, showers, windows, doors, fireplace, lighting fixtures & all new appliances. Enjoy the winter months in this south facing property with shimmering sun close to a comunity pool with amazing views from the expasve tiled patio. Enjoy the season with all new furnishings, luxury linens, complete kitchen & patio furniture. Both upstairs bedrooms have new TVs plus a large flat screen in the great room A new HVAC system was just installed. Enjoy one of the best water & mountain views in all of Palm Valley Country Club. Prefers a 3 to 4 month lease. Tenant to pay for professional cleaning once per month. Exit cleaning fee $200.00

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 38061 Crocus Lane have any available units?
38061 Crocus Lane has a unit available for $3,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Desert, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Desert Rent Report.
What amenities does 38061 Crocus Lane have?
Some of 38061 Crocus Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 38061 Crocus Lane currently offering any rent specials?
38061 Crocus Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 38061 Crocus Lane pet-friendly?
No, 38061 Crocus Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Desert.
Does 38061 Crocus Lane offer parking?
No, 38061 Crocus Lane does not offer parking.
Does 38061 Crocus Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 38061 Crocus Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 38061 Crocus Lane have a pool?
Yes, 38061 Crocus Lane has a pool.
Does 38061 Crocus Lane have accessible units?
No, 38061 Crocus Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 38061 Crocus Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 38061 Crocus Lane has units with dishwashers.
