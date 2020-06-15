38061 Crocus Lane

Amenities

Taking reservations for the 2021 season. Newly remodeled luxury designer condo. This exceptional property has been completely remodeled including new floors, baths, showers, windows, doors, fireplace, lighting fixtures & all new appliances. Enjoy the winter months in this south facing property with shimmering sun close to a comunity pool with amazing views from the expasve tiled patio. Enjoy the season with all new furnishings, luxury linens, complete kitchen & patio furniture. Both upstairs bedrooms have new TVs plus a large flat screen in the great room A new HVAC system was just installed. Enjoy one of the best water & mountain views in all of Palm Valley Country Club. Prefers a 3 to 4 month lease. Tenant to pay for professional cleaning once per month. Exit cleaning fee $200.00