Tenants can use owner's sport club membership or upgrade to a golf membership with full privileges for the season. Rare west facing turnkey furnished bougainvillea 1 on the 16th hole of the Grove course. Popular great room floor plan with an open kitchen featuring views of the snow capped mountains & golf course. Large patio also two retractable awnings and the master bedroom is located on the fairway side of the property. Enjoy the large gourmet kitchen, separate wet bar. 3 bedrooms 3.5 baths with 2430 square feet of living space. Up-to-date 55 inch TV in great room & each bedroom has a 45 inch TV. Enjoy the Indian Ridge lifestyle at this rare seasonal rental. Master has king bed and the guest bedroom are queens. One bedroom has a desk area for a computer, printer and workspace. Owner has a golf cart that can be used with release of liability.