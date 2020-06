Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated pool hot tub microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool hot tub

Lovely remodeled Bougainvilla 2 with one of the community pools and spa next door in Indian Ridge CC. The open floor plan consists of 2742 SF with 3 bedrooms, den with a hideaway sofa (can be used for 4th bedroom) and 3 1/2 baths. All new in past 2 years- furnishings, bedding, appliances, counter tops, all kitchen supplies and paint throughout home. Enjoy this clean and sharp home for the season. Available Nov 2020 through April 2021.