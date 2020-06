Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher stainless steel range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Beautifully redone and well maintained large 2+den or 3br condo in the desired Monterey Country Club. Gorgeous Western views of the golf course and sprawling mountain range. Expansive floorplan with lots of updating including granite counters in the kitchen and bathrooms, stainless appliances, dual pane windows, and more. Available long term lease. May consider seasonal term.