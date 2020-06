Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill

Great 2br condo boasting several fine upgrades including new appliances, paint, AC, plumbing fixtures, BBQ, and more. Entertaining enclosed rear patio just off the golf course with sprawling lake views. Converted office space adds to the smart floorplan inside where you'll find everything you need to enjoy this seasonal retreat!