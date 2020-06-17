19 Ensenada Lane

Amenities
Amazing, Upgraded 3B/3b, approx. 2,000 sq. ft. Beautiful Panoramic Mountain Views to the South and the West. Incrediblle entertaining yard that over looks a green belt which allows unobstructed Mountain Views. Outdoor fire pit, built in BBQ with Bar Seating, Bistro dining table for cocktails or dinner, and a lounge area. Completely fenced for privacy or pets. Pets are approved on a case by case bases. Golf Course Community. Club house, 15 Swimming Pools and spas, 8 tennis courts and 1 used for pickleball. Area golf courses offer discounted rates Close to shopping, dining, hiking, and everything the Desert has to offer. The Marriott is 1/2 a block down for Spa Serves. Available March 1, 2020. This is a non-smoking home.