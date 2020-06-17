All apartments in Palm Desert
19 Ensenada Lane
Last updated January 9 2020

19 Ensenada Lane

19 Ensenada Lane · (760) 541-4803
Location

19 Ensenada Lane, Palm Desert, CA 92260

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1992 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
fire pit
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
Amazing, Upgraded 3B/3b, approx. 2,000 sq. ft. Beautiful Panoramic Mountain Views to the South and the West. Incrediblle entertaining yard that over looks a green belt which allows unobstructed Mountain Views. Outdoor fire pit, built in BBQ with Bar Seating, Bistro dining table for cocktails or dinner, and a lounge area. Completely fenced for privacy or pets. Pets are approved on a case by case bases. Golf Course Community. Club house, 15 Swimming Pools and spas, 8 tennis courts and 1 used for pickleball. Area golf courses offer discounted rates Close to shopping, dining, hiking, and everything the Desert has to offer. The Marriott is 1/2 a block down for Spa Serves. Available March 1, 2020. This is a non-smoking home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19 Ensenada Lane have any available units?
19 Ensenada Lane has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Desert, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Desert Rent Report.
What amenities does 19 Ensenada Lane have?
Some of 19 Ensenada Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19 Ensenada Lane currently offering any rent specials?
19 Ensenada Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 Ensenada Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 19 Ensenada Lane is pet friendly.
Does 19 Ensenada Lane offer parking?
No, 19 Ensenada Lane does not offer parking.
Does 19 Ensenada Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19 Ensenada Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 Ensenada Lane have a pool?
Yes, 19 Ensenada Lane has a pool.
Does 19 Ensenada Lane have accessible units?
No, 19 Ensenada Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 19 Ensenada Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19 Ensenada Lane has units with dishwashers.
