Palm Desert, CA
183 Bouquet Canyon Drive
Last updated April 24 2020 at 2:12 AM

183 Bouquet Canyon Drive

183 Bouquet Canyon Drive · (760) 275-7678
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

183 Bouquet Canyon Drive, Palm Desert, CA 92211
The Lakes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$4,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1368 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
Feb/March 2021 leased. Gorgeous, south facing 2 bedroom, 2 bath overlooking the golf course, Santa Rosa mountains and waterfalls. Beautifully remodeled kitchen with slab granite and updated cabinetry. Ceiling fans. Flat screen televisions, WIFI included and free US/Canada Long Distance. A short stroll to one of the many community pools and spas. Walking distance to clubhouse, tennis courts and Spa/fitness center. Close to great dining, retails, shopping and the JW Marriott resort and golf course! Rates: 11/1 to 4/30-$4,450/mo, 5/1 to 6/30 $3,650/mo, 7/1 to 8/31 $2,850/mo, 9/1 to 10/31 $3,750/mo. Reservations over 2 months may receive a 5% discount for the following months if paid for in advance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 183 Bouquet Canyon Drive have any available units?
183 Bouquet Canyon Drive has a unit available for $4,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Desert, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Desert Rent Report.
What amenities does 183 Bouquet Canyon Drive have?
Some of 183 Bouquet Canyon Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 183 Bouquet Canyon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
183 Bouquet Canyon Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 183 Bouquet Canyon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 183 Bouquet Canyon Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Desert.
Does 183 Bouquet Canyon Drive offer parking?
No, 183 Bouquet Canyon Drive does not offer parking.
Does 183 Bouquet Canyon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 183 Bouquet Canyon Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 183 Bouquet Canyon Drive have a pool?
Yes, 183 Bouquet Canyon Drive has a pool.
Does 183 Bouquet Canyon Drive have accessible units?
No, 183 Bouquet Canyon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 183 Bouquet Canyon Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 183 Bouquet Canyon Drive has units with dishwashers.
