183 Bouquet Canyon Drive

Amenities
Feb/March 2021 leased. Gorgeous, south facing 2 bedroom, 2 bath overlooking the golf course, Santa Rosa mountains and waterfalls. Beautifully remodeled kitchen with slab granite and updated cabinetry. Ceiling fans. Flat screen televisions, WIFI included and free US/Canada Long Distance. A short stroll to one of the many community pools and spas. Walking distance to clubhouse, tennis courts and Spa/fitness center. Close to great dining, retails, shopping and the JW Marriott resort and golf course! Rates: 11/1 to 4/30-$4,450/mo, 5/1 to 6/30 $3,650/mo, 7/1 to 8/31 $2,850/mo, 9/1 to 10/31 $3,750/mo. Reservations over 2 months may receive a 5% discount for the following months if paid for in advance.