Last updated September 17 2019 at 2:50 AM

160 Desert Falls Circle

160 Desert Falls Circle · (760) 567-5676
Location

160 Desert Falls Circle, Palm Desert, CA 92211
Desert Falls

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1330 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
guest suite
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest suite
hot tub
media room
Available at reduced rate Sept thru January 2020 Fabulous seasonal or other months furnished rental opportunity!Spectacular Single Story Villa overlooking beautiful pool/spa, and greenbelt! No one above or below your Villa! Great patio/bbq!High ceilings, custom interior paint! Updated furnishings! Wet bar! Fireplace! Media center! Computer desk! Plantation shutters! Large master suite with double mirrored closets! Opulent master bath, double sink vanity, walls of mirrors! Guest suite and guest bath separated from the master suite for privacy! Well stocked kitchen open to the dining and great room! Utility room! Large garage with storage cabinets! Enjoy the Desert Falls lifestyle in this perfect setting!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 160 Desert Falls Circle have any available units?
160 Desert Falls Circle has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Desert, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Desert Rent Report.
What amenities does 160 Desert Falls Circle have?
Some of 160 Desert Falls Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 160 Desert Falls Circle currently offering any rent specials?
160 Desert Falls Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 160 Desert Falls Circle pet-friendly?
No, 160 Desert Falls Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Desert.
Does 160 Desert Falls Circle offer parking?
Yes, 160 Desert Falls Circle does offer parking.
Does 160 Desert Falls Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 160 Desert Falls Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 160 Desert Falls Circle have a pool?
Yes, 160 Desert Falls Circle has a pool.
Does 160 Desert Falls Circle have accessible units?
No, 160 Desert Falls Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 160 Desert Falls Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 160 Desert Falls Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
