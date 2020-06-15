160 Desert Falls Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage guest suite hot tub media room

Available at reduced rate Sept thru January 2020 Fabulous seasonal or other months furnished rental opportunity!Spectacular Single Story Villa overlooking beautiful pool/spa, and greenbelt! No one above or below your Villa! Great patio/bbq!High ceilings, custom interior paint! Updated furnishings! Wet bar! Fireplace! Media center! Computer desk! Plantation shutters! Large master suite with double mirrored closets! Opulent master bath, double sink vanity, walls of mirrors! Guest suite and guest bath separated from the master suite for privacy! Well stocked kitchen open to the dining and great room! Utility room! Large garage with storage cabinets! Enjoy the Desert Falls lifestyle in this perfect setting!