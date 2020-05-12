All apartments in Oxnard
759 Festivo Street

759 Festivo Street · (805) 653-7711
Location

759 Festivo Street, Oxnard, CA 93030
East Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 759 Festivo Street · Avail. now

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1665 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Great Oxnard Home Location Off Rice Road - We will be showing the property on  Thursday June 11, 2020 at 4:00 - 4:30 pm.  

Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath home with dining room, living room, and laundry upstairs with the bedrooms. 2 Bathrooms upstairs and 1/2 bath down. Easy freeway access. Easy to show and owner will move when we have a qualified tenant.

Lease Terms: Month to Month. Every adult 18 years and older must apply. For complete application process, rental policy and other rentals please visit our website at http://www.oaktreeproperty.com or you may also contact our office.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5757537)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 759 Festivo Street have any available units?
759 Festivo Street has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oxnard, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oxnard Rent Report.
Is 759 Festivo Street currently offering any rent specials?
759 Festivo Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 759 Festivo Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 759 Festivo Street is pet friendly.
Does 759 Festivo Street offer parking?
No, 759 Festivo Street does not offer parking.
Does 759 Festivo Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 759 Festivo Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 759 Festivo Street have a pool?
No, 759 Festivo Street does not have a pool.
Does 759 Festivo Street have accessible units?
No, 759 Festivo Street does not have accessible units.
Does 759 Festivo Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 759 Festivo Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 759 Festivo Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 759 Festivo Street does not have units with air conditioning.
