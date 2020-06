Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

Modern contemporary 3+2 & a den in the Wilson Neighborhood - The moment you drive up to this beautiful home you will not want to leave! This home is highly upgraded with beautiful accents, hardwood floors through out and tile flooring in the bathrooms and kitchen. All bedrooms are very spacious and the bathroom has double sinks, a glass enclosed shower with a bathtub for relaxing hot baths. A fireplace in the living room to keep you warm in the cold winter and a beautiful deck in the backyard ready for those sunny summer days! The den has a double sliding door that goes out to the backyard deck and a bonus living area.



*Max occupancy 6 people.

*Pets OK (Certain Restrictions)



Please call our office at (805)487-3838 to schedule showings.



No Pets Allowed



