Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry parking garage tennis court

3124 LONDON LANE Available 06/27/20 Two Story Home in River Park Featuring 3 BED/ 2.5 BATHS - Contemporary two-story open-concept home in Riverpark. Fabulous 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths home. Enjoy the generously-sized living room and private master retreat on the top level. The gourmet kitchen is highlighted by granite counter-tops, a multi-functional breakfast bar. All this plus a kitchen appointed with a stove, refrigerator, microwave, and dishwasher. This property also features an upstairs laundry room, central heating, air conditioning, attached 2 car garage coupled with a practical driveway for additional parking, and a comfortable porch.



Walking distance to the Collection (an outdoor lifestyle community) featuring a cinema, entertainment, dining, shops, schools, parks, tennis, basketball courts, and running paths.



Terms- 1yr lease, security deposit is based on credit scores. Price, terms, offering, availability subject to change. $35 non-refundable application fee per applicant. All information is believed to be accurate and up to date. Tenant to verify all. Changes to the home exterior, interior, landscaping, or appliances may have occurred since the photographs were taken. Equal Housing Opportunity.



No Pets Allowed



