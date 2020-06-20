All apartments in Oxnard
Oxnard, CA
3124 LONDON LANE
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

3124 LONDON LANE

3124 London Lane · No Longer Available
Oxnard
Town Center
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Balcony
Location

3124 London Lane, Oxnard, CA 93036
Town Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
garage
tennis court
3124 LONDON LANE Available 06/27/20 Two Story Home in River Park Featuring 3 BED/ 2.5 BATHS - Contemporary two-story open-concept home in Riverpark. Fabulous 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths home. Enjoy the generously-sized living room and private master retreat on the top level. The gourmet kitchen is highlighted by granite counter-tops, a multi-functional breakfast bar. All this plus a kitchen appointed with a stove, refrigerator, microwave, and dishwasher. This property also features an upstairs laundry room, central heating, air conditioning, attached 2 car garage coupled with a practical driveway for additional parking, and a comfortable porch.

Walking distance to the Collection (an outdoor lifestyle community) featuring a cinema, entertainment, dining, shops, schools, parks, tennis, basketball courts, and running paths.

Terms- 1yr lease, security deposit is based on credit scores. Price, terms, offering, availability subject to change. $35 non-refundable application fee per applicant. All information is believed to be accurate and up to date. Tenant to verify all. Changes to the home exterior, interior, landscaping, or appliances may have occurred since the photographs were taken. Equal Housing Opportunity.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4358785)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3124 LONDON LANE have any available units?
3124 LONDON LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oxnard, CA.
How much is rent in Oxnard, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oxnard Rent Report.
What amenities does 3124 LONDON LANE have?
Some of 3124 LONDON LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3124 LONDON LANE currently offering any rent specials?
3124 LONDON LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3124 LONDON LANE pet-friendly?
No, 3124 LONDON LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oxnard.
Does 3124 LONDON LANE offer parking?
Yes, 3124 LONDON LANE does offer parking.
Does 3124 LONDON LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3124 LONDON LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3124 LONDON LANE have a pool?
No, 3124 LONDON LANE does not have a pool.
Does 3124 LONDON LANE have accessible units?
No, 3124 LONDON LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 3124 LONDON LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3124 LONDON LANE has units with dishwashers.
