Home
/
Oxnard, CA
/
2541 Monaco Dr
Last updated April 8 2020 at 10:56 AM

2541 Monaco Dr

2541 Monaco Drive · (805) 832-4075 ext. 107
Location

2541 Monaco Drive, Oxnard, CA 93035
Channel Islands

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 2541 Monaco Dr · Avail. now

$5,500

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4.5 Bath · 3500 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Boat Dock Home | Mandalay Bay | Oxnard | 5 Bedrooms + 4.5 Bathrooms - Wow! What views! Iconic harbor views to the south and west and gorgeous mountain views to the north. This home is located in the Channel Islands Harbor which is only 11 miles away from Anacapa Island and a short boat ride to the entire Channel Islands National Park. Located south of Santa Barbara and north of Malibu, this is truly the boat dock home of your dreams.

This beautifully remodeled inside and out boat dock home features 5 bedrooms (including 4 en suites) + 4.5 Bathrooms. As you enter the home, you are welcomed with a beautiful court yard with a water fountain and inviting landscape. The patio offers various sitting areas just to relax whenever you desire and/or entertain friends and family. The patio includes a brand new 52 Lynx grill. The large patio also leads directly to the 50 foot private boat dock with shore power, fresh water, two large dock boxes and a kayak. This is the boat owners dream house!

Inside the house, the first floor is an open concept a living space with a large cozy fire place, a water-front dining room and a designer chefs kitchen with a open atrium /pantry. This kitchen features an 8 burner Wolf gas range, Wolf double electric ovens, a massive Sub-Zero side by side freezer/refrigerator combo, a 45 bottle Sub-Zero wine cooler and 2 Miele dishwashers. In the heart of the kitchen is a large and beautiful island with barstools and this is the spot where family and friends always gather.

Upstairs are the living quarters with a master en-suite with a luxurious and spacious walk in closet, large beautiful bathroom with a Bain Ultra tub plus a large separate shower and double vanities. One of the upper en-suites comes with additional sitting area. There are also two other newly decorated en-suites bed and baths in the house. In addition, there is 500 plus square foot penthouse. This is an open bonus room for whatever you want to use it for. This home is ready now for you available with all of the existing furniture and electronics. Move in as is just bring your suitcases. Or furnish however you like.

The two car garage was recently remodeled with new cabinets, sink, washer and dryer and a large refrigerator with icemaker. Also included are a pair of stand up paddle boards.

Please submit Pets. (Additional $500 deposit for approved pet)

Tenant is responsible for utilities.

Boat not included.

Available fully furnished as is or completely unfurnished or any combo of what you wish to use or not.

A 2 Year lease preferred.

Weekly visits by a very talented gardener is included.

Able to dock up to 50 foot vessel.

(RLNE5620989)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2541 Monaco Dr have any available units?
2541 Monaco Dr has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oxnard, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oxnard Rent Report.
What amenities does 2541 Monaco Dr have?
Some of 2541 Monaco Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2541 Monaco Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2541 Monaco Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2541 Monaco Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2541 Monaco Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oxnard.
Does 2541 Monaco Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2541 Monaco Dr does offer parking.
Does 2541 Monaco Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2541 Monaco Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2541 Monaco Dr have a pool?
No, 2541 Monaco Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2541 Monaco Dr have accessible units?
No, 2541 Monaco Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2541 Monaco Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2541 Monaco Dr has units with dishwashers.
