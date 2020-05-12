2541 Monaco Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Boat Dock Home | Mandalay Bay | Oxnard | 5 Bedrooms + 4.5 Bathrooms - Wow! What views! Iconic harbor views to the south and west and gorgeous mountain views to the north. This home is located in the Channel Islands Harbor which is only 11 miles away from Anacapa Island and a short boat ride to the entire Channel Islands National Park. Located south of Santa Barbara and north of Malibu, this is truly the boat dock home of your dreams.



This beautifully remodeled inside and out boat dock home features 5 bedrooms (including 4 en suites) + 4.5 Bathrooms. As you enter the home, you are welcomed with a beautiful court yard with a water fountain and inviting landscape. The patio offers various sitting areas just to relax whenever you desire and/or entertain friends and family. The patio includes a brand new 52 Lynx grill. The large patio also leads directly to the 50 foot private boat dock with shore power, fresh water, two large dock boxes and a kayak. This is the boat owners dream house!



Inside the house, the first floor is an open concept a living space with a large cozy fire place, a water-front dining room and a designer chefs kitchen with a open atrium /pantry. This kitchen features an 8 burner Wolf gas range, Wolf double electric ovens, a massive Sub-Zero side by side freezer/refrigerator combo, a 45 bottle Sub-Zero wine cooler and 2 Miele dishwashers. In the heart of the kitchen is a large and beautiful island with barstools and this is the spot where family and friends always gather.



Upstairs are the living quarters with a master en-suite with a luxurious and spacious walk in closet, large beautiful bathroom with a Bain Ultra tub plus a large separate shower and double vanities. One of the upper en-suites comes with additional sitting area. There are also two other newly decorated en-suites bed and baths in the house. In addition, there is 500 plus square foot penthouse. This is an open bonus room for whatever you want to use it for. This home is ready now for you available with all of the existing furniture and electronics. Move in as is just bring your suitcases. Or furnish however you like.



The two car garage was recently remodeled with new cabinets, sink, washer and dryer and a large refrigerator with icemaker. Also included are a pair of stand up paddle boards.



Please submit Pets. (Additional $500 deposit for approved pet)



Tenant is responsible for utilities.



Boat not included.



Available fully furnished as is or completely unfurnished or any combo of what you wish to use or not.



A 2 Year lease preferred.



Weekly visits by a very talented gardener is included.



Able to dock up to 50 foot vessel.



(RLNE5620989)