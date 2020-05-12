All apartments in Oxnard
Last updated June 12 2020 at 7:29 AM

2211 Miramar Walk

2211 Miramar Walk · (805) 794-3603
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2211 Miramar Walk, Oxnard, CA 93035
Marina West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,885

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 910 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Recently remodeled 2 bd 1 bth condo in the Villages directly across from the club house and pool...Beautiful green park like view from large fenced patio. Complex is across from Marina West Park and an elementary school. This is a large 910 sq. ft. unit with travertine floors, recessed lighting, granite counter tops, tile bathtub and shower walls, new electrical and plumbing....1 car garage and laundry just steps away.Rent includes water/sewer and trash. Security deposit $1900. Small pets will be considered with additional pet deposit and pet addendum. Absolutely no showings until July 10th or later. Sorry no no smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2211 Miramar Walk have any available units?
2211 Miramar Walk has a unit available for $1,885 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oxnard, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oxnard Rent Report.
What amenities does 2211 Miramar Walk have?
Some of 2211 Miramar Walk's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2211 Miramar Walk currently offering any rent specials?
2211 Miramar Walk isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2211 Miramar Walk pet-friendly?
Yes, 2211 Miramar Walk is pet friendly.
Does 2211 Miramar Walk offer parking?
Yes, 2211 Miramar Walk does offer parking.
Does 2211 Miramar Walk have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2211 Miramar Walk does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2211 Miramar Walk have a pool?
Yes, 2211 Miramar Walk has a pool.
Does 2211 Miramar Walk have accessible units?
No, 2211 Miramar Walk does not have accessible units.
Does 2211 Miramar Walk have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2211 Miramar Walk has units with dishwashers.
