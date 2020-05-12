2211 Miramar Walk

Amenities

Recently remodeled 2 bd 1 bth condo in the Villages directly across from the club house and pool...Beautiful green park like view from large fenced patio. Complex is across from Marina West Park and an elementary school. This is a large 910 sq. ft. unit with travertine floors, recessed lighting, granite counter tops, tile bathtub and shower walls, new electrical and plumbing....1 car garage and laundry just steps away.Rent includes water/sewer and trash. Security deposit $1900. Small pets will be considered with additional pet deposit and pet addendum. Absolutely no showings until July 10th or later. Sorry no no smoking.