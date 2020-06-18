Amenities

2108 Bermuda Dunes Place Available 05/04/20 2108 Bermuda Dunes Place, Oxnard, CA 93036 - Views! Views! Views! Large 2 story 3 bedroom 3 bath home located in Island Villas gated community in the center of prestigious River Ridge Golf Course in Oxnard. This home features 2 fireplaces (master bedroom & living room), jetted tub, 2 car garage, walk-in closets, refrigerator & gardener. Will consider pet. Association amenities include pool, spa, tennis and putting green. Only a short distance to schools, beaches, freeway, parks, and great entertainment and shopping at the popular Collection at River Park. This is the lifestyle you have been looking for! Available mid April! Please visit www.ThePliskyGroup.com for more information!



