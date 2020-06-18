All apartments in Oxnard
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:07 AM

2108 Bermuda Dunes Place

2108 Bermuda Dunes Place · (805) 777-0033
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2108 Bermuda Dunes Place, Oxnard, CA 93036
Windsor North River Ridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2108 Bermuda Dunes Place · Avail. now

$3,150

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2204 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

putting green
garage
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
putting green
garage
hot tub
tennis court
2108 Bermuda Dunes Place Available 05/04/20 2108 Bermuda Dunes Place, Oxnard, CA 93036 - Views! Views! Views! Large 2 story 3 bedroom 3 bath home located in Island Villas gated community in the center of prestigious River Ridge Golf Course in Oxnard. This home features 2 fireplaces (master bedroom & living room), jetted tub, 2 car garage, walk-in closets, refrigerator & gardener. Will consider pet. Association amenities include pool, spa, tennis and putting green. Only a short distance to schools, beaches, freeway, parks, and great entertainment and shopping at the popular Collection at River Park. This is the lifestyle you have been looking for! Available mid April! Please visit www.ThePliskyGroup.com for more information!

(RLNE5655675)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2108 Bermuda Dunes Place have any available units?
2108 Bermuda Dunes Place has a unit available for $3,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oxnard, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oxnard Rent Report.
What amenities does 2108 Bermuda Dunes Place have?
Some of 2108 Bermuda Dunes Place's amenities include putting green, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2108 Bermuda Dunes Place currently offering any rent specials?
2108 Bermuda Dunes Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2108 Bermuda Dunes Place pet-friendly?
No, 2108 Bermuda Dunes Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oxnard.
Does 2108 Bermuda Dunes Place offer parking?
Yes, 2108 Bermuda Dunes Place does offer parking.
Does 2108 Bermuda Dunes Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2108 Bermuda Dunes Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2108 Bermuda Dunes Place have a pool?
Yes, 2108 Bermuda Dunes Place has a pool.
Does 2108 Bermuda Dunes Place have accessible units?
No, 2108 Bermuda Dunes Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2108 Bermuda Dunes Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 2108 Bermuda Dunes Place does not have units with dishwashers.
