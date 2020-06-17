All apartments in Oxnard
Find more places like 2005 Ribera Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oxnard, CA
/
2005 Ribera Dr
Last updated April 4 2020 at 3:51 AM

2005 Ribera Dr

2005 Ribera Drive · (805) 832-4075
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Oxnard
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

2005 Ribera Drive, Oxnard, CA 93030
East Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2005 Ribera Dr · Avail. now

$2,695

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1935 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Oxnard | 3 Bedroom + 2.5 Bathroom - Oxnard home near Rose Ave, St John's Hospital, and Pacifica High School. This two-story single family residence offers 3 Bedroom + 2.5 Bathroom. As you walk into the house you are greeted with an open living/dining area. Also, on this floor is your open concept kitchen, family room, fireplace, and access to your over sized backyard. Upstairs is your master en-suite with two other bedrooms with shared jack and jill bathroom and separate laundry room with washer/dryer hookups.

Tenant pays utilities.

Submit Pets.

(RLNE5525314)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2005 Ribera Dr have any available units?
2005 Ribera Dr has a unit available for $2,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oxnard, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oxnard Rent Report.
Is 2005 Ribera Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2005 Ribera Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2005 Ribera Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2005 Ribera Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2005 Ribera Dr offer parking?
No, 2005 Ribera Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2005 Ribera Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2005 Ribera Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2005 Ribera Dr have a pool?
No, 2005 Ribera Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2005 Ribera Dr have accessible units?
No, 2005 Ribera Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2005 Ribera Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2005 Ribera Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2005 Ribera Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2005 Ribera Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2005 Ribera Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Mosaic Apartments
500 Forest Park Blvd
Oxnard, CA 93036
Coastal Village
2250 East Pleasant Valley Road
Oxnard, CA 93033
Tempo At Riverpark
450 Forest Park Blvd
Oxnard, CA 93036
Alturas Oxnard
5200 S J St
Oxnard, CA 93033
Rancho Solana
2444 Alvarado St
Oxnard, CA 93036
Serenade at Riverpark
700 Forest Park Blvd
Oxnard, CA 93036
The Reserve at Seabridge
3851 Harbour Island Lane
Oxnard, CA 93035

Similar Pages

Oxnard 1 BedroomsOxnard 2 Bedrooms
Oxnard Apartments with BalconyOxnard Dog Friendly Apartments
Oxnard Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Monica, CAThousand Oaks, CAVentura, CASimi Valley, CACamarillo, CA
West Hollywood, CACulver City, CAMarina del Rey, CACalabasas, CAAgoura Hills, CAStevenson Ranch, CABeverly Hills, CA
Goleta, CASan Fernando, CAWestlake Village, CAIsla Vista, CAChannel Islands Beach, CASanta Barbara, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town Center
Channel Islands

Apartments Near Colleges

Oxnard CollegeUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-Santa BarbaraCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity