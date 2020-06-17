2005 Ribera Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Oxnard | 3 Bedroom + 2.5 Bathroom - Oxnard home near Rose Ave, St John's Hospital, and Pacifica High School. This two-story single family residence offers 3 Bedroom + 2.5 Bathroom. As you walk into the house you are greeted with an open living/dining area. Also, on this floor is your open concept kitchen, family room, fireplace, and access to your over sized backyard. Upstairs is your master en-suite with two other bedrooms with shared jack and jill bathroom and separate laundry room with washer/dryer hookups.



Tenant pays utilities.



Submit Pets.



(RLNE5525314)