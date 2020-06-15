1501 Ivywood Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 courtyard dog park on-site laundry parking pool

Now Leasing.

Studio and Loft units starting for $1400.00. 1BR+Loft units starting for $1550.00

Oxnard is a seaside city west of Los Angeles, in California. Its central Carnegie Art Museum displays contemporary California art in a former library, built in 1906. Nearby, early-1900s homes dot Heritage Square. On the Pacific Coast, Oxnard Beach Park has a wide, sandy shoreline and a grassy lawns, with picnic tables and views of Channel Islands National Park and the Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary..

* Studio/Loft + 1Bath apartment home

* Large Living Room

* Large Kitchen with Dining Area

* Hallway bathrooms

* Granite Kitchen countertop

* Granite Bathroom Surround

* Vertical Blinds

* Lot of Well Designed Cabinets

* Ceramic Tiled Floors

* Walk-In and Cabinet Closets with Mirrored Doors

* Contemporary Light Fixtures and Ceiling Fans

* Garbage Disposal

* Stove

* Microwave

Amenities: * Laundry on Site

* Reserved Covered Parking Spot

* Cozy Courtyard

* Private Community

*Cozy Dog Park

* Near Public Transportation, Elementary, Middle and High Schools and Shopping Centers

For more information, appointment and Open House please call or text in advance at Sue: (805) 488- 8330 or Monica: (805}814-2686



Apply Application to Rent online: www.calvogroup.com

Apply through www.calvogroup.com Accepts Section 8.



(RLNE3790689)