Oxnard, CA
1501 Ivywood Dr
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:31 AM

1501 Ivywood Dr

1501 Ivywood Drive · (805) 488-8330
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1501 Ivywood Drive, Oxnard, CA 93030
Cabrillo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Studio, 1 bath, $1450 · Avail. now

$1,450

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
courtyard
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Now Leasing.
Studio and Loft units starting for $1400.00. 1BR+Loft units starting for $1550.00
Oxnard is a seaside city west of Los Angeles, in California. Its central Carnegie Art Museum displays contemporary California art in a former library, built in 1906. Nearby, early-1900s homes dot Heritage Square. On the Pacific Coast, Oxnard Beach Park has a wide, sandy shoreline and a grassy lawns, with picnic tables and views of Channel Islands National Park and the Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary..
* Studio/Loft + 1Bath apartment home
* Large Living Room
* Large Kitchen with Dining Area
* Hallway bathrooms
* Granite Kitchen countertop
* Granite Bathroom Surround
* Vertical Blinds
* Lot of Well Designed Cabinets
* Ceramic Tiled Floors
* Walk-In and Cabinet Closets with Mirrored Doors
* Contemporary Light Fixtures and Ceiling Fans
* Garbage Disposal
* Stove
* Microwave
Amenities: * Laundry on Site
* Reserved Covered Parking Spot
* Cozy Courtyard
* Private Community
*Cozy Dog Park
* Near Public Transportation, Elementary, Middle and High Schools and Shopping Centers
For more information, appointment and Open House please call or text in advance at Sue: (805) 488- 8330 or Monica: (805}814-2686

Apply Application to Rent online: www.calvogroup.com
Apply through www.calvogroup.com Accepts Section 8.

(RLNE3790689)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

