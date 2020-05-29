535 East Van Bibber Avenue

Amenities
Lovely craftsman home near Old Towne Orange. This home features wonderful curb appeal, large covered patio with ceiling fans, central heat and air conditioning, upgraded flooring, storage shed, custom paint, closet organizers, remodeled bathroom with multi jet shower and a kitchen with stainless steel oven, microwave and dishwasher. Pets under 25 pounds will be considered. No smoking. Available immediately. Fridge included. Washer dryer hookups. Renters insurance is required. Home is front home with second home at the rear of the lot. Both are detached. Street parking only. Please contact OC Pro Property Management at 714.202.8100 for more information.