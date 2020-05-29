All apartments in Orange
Last updated March 6 2020 at 2:06 AM

535 East Van Bibber Avenue

535 East Van Bibber Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

535 East Van Bibber Avenue, Orange, CA 92866

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
pool
Lovely craftsman home near Old Towne Orange. This home features wonderful curb appeal, large covered patio with ceiling fans, central heat and air conditioning, upgraded flooring, storage shed, custom paint, closet organizers, remodeled bathroom with multi jet shower and a kitchen with stainless steel oven, microwave and dishwasher. Pets under 25 pounds will be considered. No smoking. Available immediately. Fridge included. Washer dryer hookups. Renters insurance is required. Home is front home with second home at the rear of the lot. Both are detached. Street parking only. Please contact OC Pro Property Management at 714.202.8100 for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 535 East Van Bibber Avenue have any available units?
535 East Van Bibber Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 535 East Van Bibber Avenue have?
Some of 535 East Van Bibber Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 535 East Van Bibber Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
535 East Van Bibber Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 535 East Van Bibber Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 535 East Van Bibber Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 535 East Van Bibber Avenue offer parking?
No, 535 East Van Bibber Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 535 East Van Bibber Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 535 East Van Bibber Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 535 East Van Bibber Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 535 East Van Bibber Avenue has a pool.
Does 535 East Van Bibber Avenue have accessible units?
No, 535 East Van Bibber Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 535 East Van Bibber Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 535 East Van Bibber Avenue has units with dishwashers.

