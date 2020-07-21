All apartments in Orange
Find more places like 4707 E Via La Paloma.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orange, CA
/
4707 E Via La Paloma
Last updated September 7 2019 at 3:07 AM

4707 E Via La Paloma

4707 East via La Paloma · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orange
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4707 East via La Paloma, Orange, CA 92869

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
guest parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest parking
Completely updated end-unit condominium with a great private location! This 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home is absolutely wonderful. The whole place has been updated, nothing has been overlooked, just bring your belongings and move right in! The kitchen is gorgeous with stainless appliances, new cabinetry, new solid countertops-tons of storage! All of the bathrooms have new fixtures, cabinetry, flooring, tile work..it's essentially new. There is a main floor bedroom and full bath, upstairs is a huge loft or bedroom-with adjoining additional room-just use your imagination! Downstairs are the beautiful master bedroom with attached bathroom with dual vanities and walk in shower, and another bedroom with its own bathroom! The main floor family room is open to the dining room and kitchen with a great deck perfect for outdoor enjoyment. Just off the master bedroom, the back patio is perfect for relaxing and entertaining. Parking should not be a problem with an attached 2 car garage, a full driveway, and guest parking adjacent to your home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4707 E Via La Paloma have any available units?
4707 E Via La Paloma doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 4707 E Via La Paloma have?
Some of 4707 E Via La Paloma's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4707 E Via La Paloma currently offering any rent specials?
4707 E Via La Paloma is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4707 E Via La Paloma pet-friendly?
No, 4707 E Via La Paloma is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 4707 E Via La Paloma offer parking?
Yes, 4707 E Via La Paloma offers parking.
Does 4707 E Via La Paloma have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4707 E Via La Paloma does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4707 E Via La Paloma have a pool?
No, 4707 E Via La Paloma does not have a pool.
Does 4707 E Via La Paloma have accessible units?
No, 4707 E Via La Paloma does not have accessible units.
Does 4707 E Via La Paloma have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4707 E Via La Paloma has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Find a Sublet
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windsor at Main Place
1235 W Town and Country Rd
Orange, CA 92868
AMLI Uptown Orange
385 S Manchester Ave
Orange, CA 92868
Santiago Apartments
235 W Lincoln Ave
Orange, CA 92865
Eleven10
1110 W Town and Country Rd
Orange, CA 92868
Brookfield
245 East Lincoln Avenue
Orange, CA 92865
El Patio
321 W Lincoln Avenue
Orange, CA 92865
The Knolls
3138 E Maple Ave
Orange, CA 92869
Pinewood Villas Apartments
1855 East Rose Avenue
Orange, CA 92867

Similar Pages

Orange 1 Bedroom ApartmentsOrange 2 Bedroom Apartments
Orange Apartments with ParkingOrange Pet Friendly Apartments
Orange Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CA
Lake Forest, CAWhittier, CAUpland, CADowney, CANewport Beach, CALaguna Niguel, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Orange Vale Colony

Apartments Near Colleges

Chapman UniversityCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles