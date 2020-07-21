4707 E Via La Paloma

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage guest parking

Completely updated end-unit condominium with a great private location! This 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home is absolutely wonderful. The whole place has been updated, nothing has been overlooked, just bring your belongings and move right in! The kitchen is gorgeous with stainless appliances, new cabinetry, new solid countertops-tons of storage! All of the bathrooms have new fixtures, cabinetry, flooring, tile work..it's essentially new. There is a main floor bedroom and full bath, upstairs is a huge loft or bedroom-with adjoining additional room-just use your imagination! Downstairs are the beautiful master bedroom with attached bathroom with dual vanities and walk in shower, and another bedroom with its own bathroom! The main floor family room is open to the dining room and kitchen with a great deck perfect for outdoor enjoyment. Just off the master bedroom, the back patio is perfect for relaxing and entertaining. Parking should not be a problem with an attached 2 car garage, a full driveway, and guest parking adjacent to your home!