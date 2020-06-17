All apartments in Orange
Find more places like 393 N Shaffer.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orange, CA
/
393 N Shaffer
Last updated May 2 2020 at 11:44 AM

393 N Shaffer

393 North Shaffer Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orange
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

393 North Shaffer Street, Orange, CA 92866

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
393 N Shaffer Available 06/15/20 4 Bed 2 Bath Craftsman - 1906 Craftsman 4 Bed 2 Bath corner lot, walking distance to Chapman University. Outside you have a full-width front porch, backyard with cement patio and newly built porch. There is a 2 car garage facing Sycamore. The floor plan includes nearly 9-foot ceilings throughout the downstairs, extensive natural wood moldings, a huge separate formal dining room, a large kitchen with adjoining breakfast nook, and a separate indoor laundry room. 2 bedrooms with one having an attached bathroom and 2 bedrooms upstairs with a restroom down the hall.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5744874)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 393 N Shaffer have any available units?
393 N Shaffer doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
Is 393 N Shaffer currently offering any rent specials?
393 N Shaffer is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 393 N Shaffer pet-friendly?
No, 393 N Shaffer is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 393 N Shaffer offer parking?
Yes, 393 N Shaffer offers parking.
Does 393 N Shaffer have units with washers and dryers?
No, 393 N Shaffer does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 393 N Shaffer have a pool?
No, 393 N Shaffer does not have a pool.
Does 393 N Shaffer have accessible units?
No, 393 N Shaffer does not have accessible units.
Does 393 N Shaffer have units with dishwashers?
No, 393 N Shaffer does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 393 N Shaffer have units with air conditioning?
No, 393 N Shaffer does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windsor at Main Place
1235 W Town and Country Rd
Orange, CA 92868
Allure
3099 W Chapman Ave
Orange, CA 92868
AMLI Uptown Orange
385 S Manchester Ave
Orange, CA 92868
Santiago Apartments
235 W Lincoln Ave
Orange, CA 92865
Eleven10
1110 W Town and Country Rd
Orange, CA 92868
Orange Creek Apartment Homes
4011 East Chapman Avenue
Orange, CA 92869
Brookfield
245 East Lincoln Avenue
Orange, CA 92865
El Patio
321 W Lincoln Avenue
Orange, CA 92865

Similar Pages

Orange 1 BedroomsOrange 2 Bedrooms
Orange Apartments with ParkingOrange Pet Friendly Places
Orange Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CA
Downey, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Orange Vale Colony

Apartments Near Colleges

Chapman UniversityCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles