393 N Shaffer Available 06/15/20 4 Bed 2 Bath Craftsman - 1906 Craftsman 4 Bed 2 Bath corner lot, walking distance to Chapman University. Outside you have a full-width front porch, backyard with cement patio and newly built porch. There is a 2 car garage facing Sycamore. The floor plan includes nearly 9-foot ceilings throughout the downstairs, extensive natural wood moldings, a huge separate formal dining room, a large kitchen with adjoining breakfast nook, and a separate indoor laundry room. 2 bedrooms with one having an attached bathroom and 2 bedrooms upstairs with a restroom down the hall.



No Pets Allowed



