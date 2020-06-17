All apartments in Orange
Orange, CA
322 E Palmyra Ave
Last updated June 20 2019 at 7:14 AM

322 E Palmyra Ave

322 E Palmyra Ave · No Longer Available
Location

322 E Palmyra Ave, Orange, CA 92866

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful original Craftsman bungalow in Orange Old Towne historic district. Recent renovations include a remodeled kitchen, quartz countertops, added island, new stainless steel appliances, with a farmhouse sink. Wood looking porcelain floors throughout. Freshly painted base boards, moulding and walls. Built in hutch/china cabinet in dining area which is filled with natural light in the daytime. The bathroom has the original cast iron claw leg tub with retrofitted shower. Shaded grassy front yard with a front porch. The back yard is private and completely closed in with a beautiful avocado tree, rose bushes and small garden area. Small unattached garage/workshop. Steps away from Historic Old Towne Orange circle which offers a multitude of shops and dining spots. Summer concerts in the park. Chapman University is minutes away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 322 E Palmyra Ave have any available units?
322 E Palmyra Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 322 E Palmyra Ave have?
Some of 322 E Palmyra Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 322 E Palmyra Ave currently offering any rent specials?
322 E Palmyra Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 322 E Palmyra Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 322 E Palmyra Ave is pet friendly.
Does 322 E Palmyra Ave offer parking?
Yes, 322 E Palmyra Ave offers parking.
Does 322 E Palmyra Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 322 E Palmyra Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 322 E Palmyra Ave have a pool?
No, 322 E Palmyra Ave does not have a pool.
Does 322 E Palmyra Ave have accessible units?
No, 322 E Palmyra Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 322 E Palmyra Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 322 E Palmyra Ave has units with dishwashers.
