322 E Palmyra Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful original Craftsman bungalow in Orange Old Towne historic district. Recent renovations include a remodeled kitchen, quartz countertops, added island, new stainless steel appliances, with a farmhouse sink. Wood looking porcelain floors throughout. Freshly painted base boards, moulding and walls. Built in hutch/china cabinet in dining area which is filled with natural light in the daytime. The bathroom has the original cast iron claw leg tub with retrofitted shower. Shaded grassy front yard with a front porch. The back yard is private and completely closed in with a beautiful avocado tree, rose bushes and small garden area. Small unattached garage/workshop. Steps away from Historic Old Towne Orange circle which offers a multitude of shops and dining spots. Summer concerts in the park. Chapman University is minutes away.