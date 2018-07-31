2516 N Skytop Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard garage

Impressive Serrano Heights residence nestled in the hills of Orange. Highly upgraded through-out. A very inviting gated front courtyard. Featuring fantastic floor plan, light and bright with 5 BR includes one BR downstairs, 4 BA and bonus room. Grand entryway is adorned with a stunning wrought iron entry door and staircase with beautiful Neutral stone flooring throughout first floor and wood flooring upstairs. Formal dining & living room with French door (living room can be used as an office). The large true gourmet chef's kitchen hosts granite counters with mosaic backsplash, center island, stainless appliances and breakfast nook. The family room is pleasantly spacious with a fireplace, entertainment center & surround sound. Huge Master Suite is well appointed with double door entry and generous walk-in closet. The upgraded Master Bath boasts dual sinks, soaking tub & separate glass-enclosed shower and stone counters. Additional features include: newe interior and exterior paint/crown molding/recessed lights/designer appointed window coverings/custom leaded windows/ceiling fans/plantation shutters/front balcony with view. Low maintenance backyard. 2 car garage with built in storage room. An amazing home. A must see!