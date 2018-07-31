All apartments in Orange
Find more places like 2516 N Skytop Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orange, CA
/
2516 N Skytop Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2516 N Skytop Court

2516 N Skytop Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orange
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2516 N Skytop Ct, Orange, CA 92867

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
garage
Impressive Serrano Heights residence nestled in the hills of Orange. Highly upgraded through-out. A very inviting gated front courtyard. Featuring fantastic floor plan, light and bright with 5 BR includes one BR downstairs, 4 BA and bonus room. Grand entryway is adorned with a stunning wrought iron entry door and staircase with beautiful Neutral stone flooring throughout first floor and wood flooring upstairs. Formal dining & living room with French door (living room can be used as an office). The large true gourmet chef's kitchen hosts granite counters with mosaic backsplash, center island, stainless appliances and breakfast nook. The family room is pleasantly spacious with a fireplace, entertainment center & surround sound. Huge Master Suite is well appointed with double door entry and generous walk-in closet. The upgraded Master Bath boasts dual sinks, soaking tub & separate glass-enclosed shower and stone counters. Additional features include: newe interior and exterior paint/crown molding/recessed lights/designer appointed window coverings/custom leaded windows/ceiling fans/plantation shutters/front balcony with view. Low maintenance backyard. 2 car garage with built in storage room. An amazing home. A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2516 N Skytop Court have any available units?
2516 N Skytop Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 2516 N Skytop Court have?
Some of 2516 N Skytop Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2516 N Skytop Court currently offering any rent specials?
2516 N Skytop Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2516 N Skytop Court pet-friendly?
No, 2516 N Skytop Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 2516 N Skytop Court offer parking?
Yes, 2516 N Skytop Court offers parking.
Does 2516 N Skytop Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2516 N Skytop Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2516 N Skytop Court have a pool?
No, 2516 N Skytop Court does not have a pool.
Does 2516 N Skytop Court have accessible units?
No, 2516 N Skytop Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2516 N Skytop Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2516 N Skytop Court has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windsor at Main Place
1235 W Town and Country Rd
Orange, CA 92868
AMLI Uptown Orange
385 S Manchester Ave
Orange, CA 92868
Eleven10
1110 W Town and Country Rd
Orange, CA 92868
Orange Creek Apartment Homes
4011 East Chapman Avenue
Orange, CA 92869
Brookfield
245 East Lincoln Avenue
Orange, CA 92865
El Patio
321 W Lincoln Avenue
Orange, CA 92865
Georgian
315 East Lincoln Avenue
Orange, CA 92865
The Knolls
3138 E Maple Ave
Orange, CA 92869

Similar Pages

Orange 1 BedroomsOrange 2 Bedrooms
Orange Apartments with ParkingOrange Pet Friendly Places
Orange Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CA
Downey, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Orange Vale Colony

Apartments Near Colleges

Chapman UniversityCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles