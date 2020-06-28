2237 E Madison Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dogs allowed garage bbq/grill carpet

CUL DE SAC 4 BD HOME IN ORANGE - Orange Home on 6675 sq ft. lot - lots of back yard !!

Double Car Garage, Gas Range Stove, Wide Curved Driveway, Huge Double Backyard, Living Room, Laundry Hookups Inside, Covered Patio Area (Great for your BBQ's.

New Interior Paint, New Wood Plank Flooring in entry, living room and hallways, New Berber Carpet in bedrooms, New White Vinyl Windows to be installed in a week with new 2" wood Faux Blinds.

Gardener included ; will consider small dog, with additional deposit.

North of Walnut and East of Tustin Ave. desirable Cul-de-Sac Location, Quiet neighborhood and more....



One Year Lease @ $2800.00 per month and deposit of $2800.00 can be done in two monthly payments On Approved Credit.



Call today Ace Professional Property Management 714-497-8583 for a showing or contact agent: Gloria at 714-745-8681 with additional questions.

www.aceppm.com



(RLNE5144693)