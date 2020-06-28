All apartments in Orange
Find more places like 2237 E Madison Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orange, CA
/
2237 E Madison Ave
Last updated October 18 2019 at 9:24 AM

2237 E Madison Ave

2237 East Madison Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orange
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2237 East Madison Avenue, Orange, CA 92867

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
garage
bbq/grill
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
CUL DE SAC 4 BD HOME IN ORANGE - Orange Home on 6675 sq ft. lot - lots of back yard !!
Double Car Garage, Gas Range Stove, Wide Curved Driveway, Huge Double Backyard, Living Room, Laundry Hookups Inside, Covered Patio Area (Great for your BBQ's.
New Interior Paint, New Wood Plank Flooring in entry, living room and hallways, New Berber Carpet in bedrooms, New White Vinyl Windows to be installed in a week with new 2" wood Faux Blinds.
Gardener included ; will consider small dog, with additional deposit.
North of Walnut and East of Tustin Ave. desirable Cul-de-Sac Location, Quiet neighborhood and more....

One Year Lease @ $2800.00 per month and deposit of $2800.00 can be done in two monthly payments On Approved Credit.

Call today Ace Professional Property Management 714-497-8583 for a showing or contact agent: Gloria at 714-745-8681 with additional questions.
www.aceppm.com

(RLNE5144693)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2237 E Madison Ave have any available units?
2237 E Madison Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 2237 E Madison Ave have?
Some of 2237 E Madison Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2237 E Madison Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2237 E Madison Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2237 E Madison Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2237 E Madison Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2237 E Madison Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2237 E Madison Ave offers parking.
Does 2237 E Madison Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2237 E Madison Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2237 E Madison Ave have a pool?
No, 2237 E Madison Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2237 E Madison Ave have accessible units?
No, 2237 E Madison Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2237 E Madison Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2237 E Madison Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ridgewood Village Apartment Homes
1918 E Vanowen Ave
Orange, CA 92867
AMLI Uptown Orange
385 S Manchester Ave
Orange, CA 92868
Santiago Apartments
235 W Lincoln Ave
Orange, CA 92865
Eleven10
1110 W Town and Country Rd
Orange, CA 92868
Brookfield
245 East Lincoln Avenue
Orange, CA 92865
El Patio
321 W Lincoln Avenue
Orange, CA 92865
Georgian
315 East Lincoln Avenue
Orange, CA 92865
Pinewood Villas Apartments
1855 East Rose Avenue
Orange, CA 92867

Similar Pages

Orange 1 BedroomsOrange 2 Bedrooms
Orange Apartments with ParkingOrange Pet Friendly Places
Orange Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CA
Downey, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Orange Vale Colony

Apartments Near Colleges

Chapman UniversityCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles