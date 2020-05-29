2017 Sycamore Ave

Amenities

This beautiful 2 story home in prime location of Orange available for rent. Conveniently located near Chapman University, UCI Medical Center, St. Josephs Hospital, Cathedral friendlyChurch and beautiful Old Town Orange. Accessible to all major Freeway 22,5,55,57 and 91. Spacious 2660 SF home with 5 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Living room with vaulted ceiling and brand new flooring, all bedrooms with laminated flooring. Move in ready with large upgrade kitchen with brand new cabinets and Quarts counter tops. 3 car garage with brand new roll-up door and plenty of parking. Inside laundry room with plenty of storage. Perfect for big or students attending UC Chapman and CSUF