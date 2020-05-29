All apartments in Orange
2017 Sycamore Ave
2017 Sycamore Ave

2017 West Sycamore Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2017 West Sycamore Avenue, Orange, CA 92868

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This beautiful 2 story home in prime location of Orange available for rent. Conveniently located near Chapman University, UCI Medical Center, St. Josephs Hospital, Cathedral friendlyChurch and beautiful Old Town Orange. Accessible to all major Freeway 22,5,55,57 and 91. Spacious 2660 SF home with 5 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Living room with vaulted ceiling and brand new flooring, all bedrooms with laminated flooring. Move in ready with large upgrade kitchen with brand new cabinets and Quarts counter tops. 3 car garage with brand new roll-up door and plenty of parking. Inside laundry room with plenty of storage. Perfect for big or students attending UC Chapman and CSUF

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2017 Sycamore Ave have any available units?
2017 Sycamore Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
Is 2017 Sycamore Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2017 Sycamore Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2017 Sycamore Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2017 Sycamore Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 2017 Sycamore Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2017 Sycamore Ave offers parking.
Does 2017 Sycamore Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2017 Sycamore Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2017 Sycamore Ave have a pool?
No, 2017 Sycamore Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2017 Sycamore Ave have accessible units?
No, 2017 Sycamore Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2017 Sycamore Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2017 Sycamore Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2017 Sycamore Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2017 Sycamore Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
