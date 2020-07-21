2000 W. Palmyra Ave. Unit 32

Amenities

Large 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath End Unit Townhome Centrally Located in Orange - Large 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath End Unit Townhome centrally Located in Orange



MOVE IN SPECIAL - $360 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT if move in by October 31st



APG Properties (DRE #01525202) is hosting an Open House SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 22nd!

We will have one of our friendly staff onsite with property information from 2:00PM to 3:00PM

There is no need to call for an appointment or confirm during these times, just come on down!



This spacious Multi-Level Townhome is centrally located in the city of Orange. This home is bright and airy and is one of the largest end units facing a greenbelt.



Granite kitchen and bathroom countertops

Beautiful wood floors

Master Bedroom with master bath

Master Bedroom has Walk-in closet

Attached 2-car garage

Fireplace in Living Room

In unit laundry hook-ups - comes with Washer/Dryer

Comes with a Stainless Refrigerator

Private front patio

Central A/C and Heat

Sparkling Community Pool and Spa

Tenant to pay all utilities



Property is centrally close to multiple freeways (57, 5, 22, 55), minutes away from Angel Stadium, Main Place Mall, The Block at Orange, Disneyland, and Award Winning Hospitals such as UCI, CHOC, and Saint Joseph



NON-SMOKING UNIT

$2,495 Security Deposit can be paid over 2 months



This home is generally pet restricted, however there may be exceptions under federal or state law.



This Property is offered exclusively by APG Properties DRE #01525202

Equal Opportunity Housing

Please call 657-242-3634 for more details

Check out our website at http://apgproperties.com/find-a-home/



