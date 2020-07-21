All apartments in Orange
2000 W. Palmyra Ave. Unit 32
Last updated September 27 2019 at 9:15 AM

2000 W. Palmyra Ave. Unit 32

2000 West Palmyra Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2000 West Palmyra Avenue, Orange, CA 92868

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Large 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath End Unit Townhome Centrally Located in Orange - Large 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath End Unit Townhome centrally Located in Orange

MOVE IN SPECIAL - $360 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT if move in by October 31st

APG Properties (DRE #01525202) is hosting an Open House SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 22nd!
We will have one of our friendly staff onsite with property information from 2:00PM to 3:00PM
There is no need to call for an appointment or confirm during these times, just come on down!

This spacious Multi-Level Townhome is centrally located in the city of Orange. This home is bright and airy and is one of the largest end units facing a greenbelt.

Granite kitchen and bathroom countertops
Beautiful wood floors
Master Bedroom with master bath
Master Bedroom has Walk-in closet
Attached 2-car garage
Fireplace in Living Room
In unit laundry hook-ups - comes with Washer/Dryer
Comes with a Stainless Refrigerator
Private front patio
Central A/C and Heat
Sparkling Community Pool and Spa
Tenant to pay all utilities

Property is centrally close to multiple freeways (57, 5, 22, 55), minutes away from Angel Stadium, Main Place Mall, The Block at Orange, Disneyland, and Award Winning Hospitals such as UCI, CHOC, and Saint Joseph

NON-SMOKING UNIT
$2,495 Security Deposit can be paid over 2 months

This home is generally pet restricted, however there may be exceptions under federal or state law.

This Property is offered exclusively by APG Properties DRE #01525202
Equal Opportunity Housing
Please call 657-242-3634 for more details
Check out our website at http://apgproperties.com/find-a-home/

(RLNE3368104)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2000 W. Palmyra Ave. Unit 32 have any available units?
2000 W. Palmyra Ave. Unit 32 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 2000 W. Palmyra Ave. Unit 32 have?
Some of 2000 W. Palmyra Ave. Unit 32's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2000 W. Palmyra Ave. Unit 32 currently offering any rent specials?
2000 W. Palmyra Ave. Unit 32 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2000 W. Palmyra Ave. Unit 32 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2000 W. Palmyra Ave. Unit 32 is pet friendly.
Does 2000 W. Palmyra Ave. Unit 32 offer parking?
Yes, 2000 W. Palmyra Ave. Unit 32 offers parking.
Does 2000 W. Palmyra Ave. Unit 32 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2000 W. Palmyra Ave. Unit 32 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2000 W. Palmyra Ave. Unit 32 have a pool?
Yes, 2000 W. Palmyra Ave. Unit 32 has a pool.
Does 2000 W. Palmyra Ave. Unit 32 have accessible units?
No, 2000 W. Palmyra Ave. Unit 32 does not have accessible units.
Does 2000 W. Palmyra Ave. Unit 32 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2000 W. Palmyra Ave. Unit 32 does not have units with dishwashers.
