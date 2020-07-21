2000 W. Palmyra Ave. Unit 32

Amenities
MOVE IN SPECIAL - $360 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT if move in by October 31st
APG Properties (DRE #01525202) is hosting an Open House SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 22nd!
We will have one of our friendly staff onsite with property information from 2:00PM to 3:00PM
There is no need to call for an appointment or confirm during these times, just come on down!
This spacious Multi-Level Townhome is centrally located in the city of Orange. This home is bright and airy and is one of the largest end units facing a greenbelt.
Granite kitchen and bathroom countertops
Beautiful wood floors
Master Bedroom with master bath
Master Bedroom has Walk-in closet
Attached 2-car garage
Fireplace in Living Room
In unit laundry hook-ups - comes with Washer/Dryer
Comes with a Stainless Refrigerator
Private front patio
Central A/C and Heat
Sparkling Community Pool and Spa
Tenant to pay all utilities
Property is centrally close to multiple freeways (57, 5, 22, 55), minutes away from Angel Stadium, Main Place Mall, The Block at Orange, Disneyland, and Award Winning Hospitals such as UCI, CHOC, and Saint Joseph
NON-SMOKING UNIT
$2,495 Security Deposit can be paid over 2 months
This home is generally pet restricted, however there may be exceptions under federal or state law.
This Property is offered exclusively by APG Properties DRE #01525202
Equal Opportunity Housing
Please call 657-242-3634 for more details
Check out our website at http://apgproperties.com/find-a-home/
