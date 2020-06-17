All apartments in Orange
192 South Cross Creek Road
Last updated November 20 2019 at 6:07 AM

192 South Cross Creek Road

192 S Cross Creek Rd
Location

192 S Cross Creek Rd, Orange, CA 92869

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
Welcome Home to Resort Style Living in this remodeled light and bright contemporary fully furnished condo! You will love the open floor plan this Junion One Bedroom One Bath property offers. The full size kitchen has new cabinets, gorgeous quartz countertops and all new appliances. All dishes, cookware, utensils, glassware, are provided. Includes a new Samsung stacked washer / dryer. There is a breakfast bar with dimmable pendant lighting for just the right ambiance you are looking for. Super comfortable Living Room with recessed LED lighting, a sectional sofa and club chair with ottoman perfect for curling up with a good book. Or relax while watching the flat screen high definition TV with a DVR for recording your favorite shows. For your work space furnishings include a desk with desk chair and lamp.

The master suite has a ceiling fan & a very comfortable new queen size bed and two nite stands. This master en suite has it all - a large walk in closet, a dressing area, a new vanity with quartz countertops and a separate room with tub shower & toilet. All bed and bath linens are included. Wireless internet, central ac and heating. A single car detached garage with remote is included.

On site pool, spa and fitness center, and walking distance to Peters Canyon and a neighborhood shopping center with an Alberston's grocery, Starbucks, shopping, restaurants a short 23 minute drive to the beach and Fashion Island, this place has it all!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 192 South Cross Creek Road have any available units?
192 South Cross Creek Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 192 South Cross Creek Road have?
Some of 192 South Cross Creek Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 192 South Cross Creek Road currently offering any rent specials?
192 South Cross Creek Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 192 South Cross Creek Road pet-friendly?
No, 192 South Cross Creek Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 192 South Cross Creek Road offer parking?
Yes, 192 South Cross Creek Road offers parking.
Does 192 South Cross Creek Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 192 South Cross Creek Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 192 South Cross Creek Road have a pool?
Yes, 192 South Cross Creek Road has a pool.
Does 192 South Cross Creek Road have accessible units?
No, 192 South Cross Creek Road does not have accessible units.
Does 192 South Cross Creek Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 192 South Cross Creek Road has units with dishwashers.
