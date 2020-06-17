192 South Cross Creek Road

Amenities

Welcome Home to Resort Style Living in this remodeled light and bright contemporary fully furnished condo! You will love the open floor plan this Junion One Bedroom One Bath property offers. The full size kitchen has new cabinets, gorgeous quartz countertops and all new appliances. All dishes, cookware, utensils, glassware, are provided. Includes a new Samsung stacked washer / dryer. There is a breakfast bar with dimmable pendant lighting for just the right ambiance you are looking for. Super comfortable Living Room with recessed LED lighting, a sectional sofa and club chair with ottoman perfect for curling up with a good book. Or relax while watching the flat screen high definition TV with a DVR for recording your favorite shows. For your work space furnishings include a desk with desk chair and lamp.



The master suite has a ceiling fan & a very comfortable new queen size bed and two nite stands. This master en suite has it all - a large walk in closet, a dressing area, a new vanity with quartz countertops and a separate room with tub shower & toilet. All bed and bath linens are included. Wireless internet, central ac and heating. A single car detached garage with remote is included.



On site pool, spa and fitness center, and walking distance to Peters Canyon and a neighborhood shopping center with an Alberston's grocery, Starbucks, shopping, restaurants a short 23 minute drive to the beach and Fashion Island, this place has it all!