192 N Shaffer Street

This 1905 three Story Victorian 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom house is rich in history from the past to the present. It's only a short drive to Disneyland, the Honda Center, Angel Stadium, and several world famous beaches. WALKING DISTANCE (only 2 blocks) to shops, restaurants, antique stores, churches, and Chapman University make this the ideal location! One of Orange County's most sought after neighborhoods this home sits on a corner lot surrounded by several mature shade trees. Inside you will find restored vertical grain Douglas Fir floors and staircase, many original moldings and mop boards, Sears built staircase, kitchen with euro white cabinets, granite counter tops, farmhouse sink, new Samsung stainless steel appliances including washer & dryer in the laundry area connected to the kitchen. Decorative leaded glass windows in each room, master bedroom and guest bedroom feature built in window seats. Fenced backyard features outdoor pergola with BBQ and seating area, room for 5 cars in large gated driveway. Automatic driveway gate, dual zone central A/C with nest temperature controls, double hung windows in every room, small office off downstairs living area. Outside fenced front yard with large porch. Property comes furnished or unfurnished, your choice.