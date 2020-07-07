All apartments in Orange
Last updated September 27 2019 at 7:20 AM

192 N Shaffer Street

192 N Shaffer St · No Longer Available
Location

192 N Shaffer St, Orange, CA 92866

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
This 1905 three Story Victorian 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom house is rich in history from the past to the present. It's only a short drive to Disneyland, the Honda Center, Angel Stadium, and several world famous beaches. WALKING DISTANCE (only 2 blocks) to shops, restaurants, antique stores, churches, and Chapman University make this the ideal location! One of Orange County's most sought after neighborhoods this home sits on a corner lot surrounded by several mature shade trees. Inside you will find restored vertical grain Douglas Fir floors and staircase, many original moldings and mop boards, Sears built staircase, kitchen with euro white cabinets, granite counter tops, farmhouse sink, new Samsung stainless steel appliances including washer & dryer in the laundry area connected to the kitchen. Decorative leaded glass windows in each room, master bedroom and guest bedroom feature built in window seats. Fenced backyard features outdoor pergola with BBQ and seating area, room for 5 cars in large gated driveway. Automatic driveway gate, dual zone central A/C with nest temperature controls, double hung windows in every room, small office off downstairs living area. Outside fenced front yard with large porch. Property comes furnished or unfurnished, your choice.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 192 N Shaffer Street have any available units?
192 N Shaffer Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 192 N Shaffer Street have?
Some of 192 N Shaffer Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 192 N Shaffer Street currently offering any rent specials?
192 N Shaffer Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 192 N Shaffer Street pet-friendly?
No, 192 N Shaffer Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 192 N Shaffer Street offer parking?
No, 192 N Shaffer Street does not offer parking.
Does 192 N Shaffer Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 192 N Shaffer Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 192 N Shaffer Street have a pool?
No, 192 N Shaffer Street does not have a pool.
Does 192 N Shaffer Street have accessible units?
No, 192 N Shaffer Street does not have accessible units.
Does 192 N Shaffer Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 192 N Shaffer Street has units with dishwashers.

