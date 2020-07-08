All apartments in Orange
Last updated May 31 2020 at 9:53 AM

154 North Shaffer

154 North Shaffer Street · No Longer Available
Location

154 North Shaffer Street, Orange, CA 92866

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
154 North Shaffer Available 06/01/20 - Showing on Thursday-June 4th at 5pm-SOCIAL DISTANCING WHEN SHOWING-One party viewing at a time. ALL viewing parties MUST HAVE A MASK (No exceptions)- Go to the location at that time, please maintain six feet apart from other parties in line to view. Each party will line up outside to view and as each party finishes-the next party will enter. Any questions email jeremy@riccirealty.com. Due to the amount of inquiries online-this will be the ONLY showing for the unit. Thank You

(RLNE5787861)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 154 North Shaffer have any available units?
154 North Shaffer doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
Is 154 North Shaffer currently offering any rent specials?
154 North Shaffer is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 154 North Shaffer pet-friendly?
No, 154 North Shaffer is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 154 North Shaffer offer parking?
No, 154 North Shaffer does not offer parking.
Does 154 North Shaffer have units with washers and dryers?
No, 154 North Shaffer does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 154 North Shaffer have a pool?
No, 154 North Shaffer does not have a pool.
Does 154 North Shaffer have accessible units?
No, 154 North Shaffer does not have accessible units.
Does 154 North Shaffer have units with dishwashers?
No, 154 North Shaffer does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 154 North Shaffer have units with air conditioning?
No, 154 North Shaffer does not have units with air conditioning.

