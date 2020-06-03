All apartments in Orange
Find more places like 129 N Cross Creek Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orange, CA
/
129 N Cross Creek Road
Last updated December 18 2019 at 3:18 PM

129 N Cross Creek Road

129 North Cross Creek Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orange
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

129 North Cross Creek Road, Orange, CA 92869

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet access
This all new FULLY FURNISHED modern and gorgeous totally remodeled 1BD 1BA condo centrally located walking distance to shopping, dining and parks. This is a very popular location, hurry before it is gone! Available month to month up to a one year lease term. Centrally located easy access to all of OC.

The kitchen has tons of cabinets and all new quartz countertops, the kitchen even has an adjacent breakfast bar. All brand new stainless steel appliances, stove, range, microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator, freezer with ice maker. The kitchen is fully furnished with a complete sets of cookware, flatware, dishes, glassware, toaster, coffee maker, etc.

This open plan floor plan is light and bright, Living Room is furnished with a comfortable sectional sofa, flat screen HD Smart TV & wi-fi included. The Living Room opens to a super cute private patio furnished with a bistro table, chairs and umbrella.

The Master Suite has a comfortable queen bed, nightstands, dresser, wall mounted flat screen TV, and a ceiling fan. Peaceful and relaxing color scheme of grey white and blue, inspired by the beach. En suite bathroom with dual sink vanity, large dressing, area, walk in closet. The Master Suite has a sliding glass door that leads to a private patio furnished with a bistro table and chairs, a bench and an area rug, a perfect place for enjoying your coffee, sitting in the warm CA sun or as a meditation space. Also available unfurnished inquire for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 129 N Cross Creek Road have any available units?
129 N Cross Creek Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 129 N Cross Creek Road have?
Some of 129 N Cross Creek Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 129 N Cross Creek Road currently offering any rent specials?
129 N Cross Creek Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 129 N Cross Creek Road pet-friendly?
No, 129 N Cross Creek Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 129 N Cross Creek Road offer parking?
No, 129 N Cross Creek Road does not offer parking.
Does 129 N Cross Creek Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 129 N Cross Creek Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 129 N Cross Creek Road have a pool?
No, 129 N Cross Creek Road does not have a pool.
Does 129 N Cross Creek Road have accessible units?
No, 129 N Cross Creek Road does not have accessible units.
Does 129 N Cross Creek Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 129 N Cross Creek Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windsor at Main Place
1235 W Town and Country Rd
Orange, CA 92868
Allure
3099 W Chapman Ave
Orange, CA 92868
AMLI Uptown Orange
385 S Manchester Ave
Orange, CA 92868
Santiago Apartments
235 W Lincoln Ave
Orange, CA 92865
Eleven10
1110 W Town and Country Rd
Orange, CA 92868
Georgian
315 East Lincoln Avenue
Orange, CA 92865
The Knolls
3138 E Maple Ave
Orange, CA 92869
Pinewood Villas Apartments
1855 East Rose Avenue
Orange, CA 92867

Similar Pages

Orange 1 BedroomsOrange 2 Bedrooms
Orange Apartments with ParkingOrange Pet Friendly Places
Orange Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CA
Downey, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Orange Vale Colony

Apartments Near Colleges

Chapman UniversityCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles