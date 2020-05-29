1190 N Shattuck Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning carpet range

This is a beautiful home with good size patio! The home is totally remodeled with dual pane windows, newer appliances, newer central A/C, newer cabinets in kitchen and baths, newer floors, newer carpet, and much more. Open floor plan completely turn-key! Nice size patio for this unit!!!!!Centrally located to Chapman University, major freeways, metro link/train, grocery stores, shopping centers, malls, restaurants, attractions (Honda Center and Anaheim Stadium), and much more. The backyard has artificial grass! Laundry inside unit (wash your clothes in the privacy of your own place)!