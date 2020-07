Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill garage

This property has the most sought after 2 bedroom floor-plan in this entire tract. The second floor has a spacious great room with soaring 2-story ceilings that let in an abundance of natural light and the large balcony off the living room is perfect for BBQing or just enjoying the sunset views. The kitchen has been masterfully upgraded with beautiful wood cabinets, a high-end tile backsplash and quartz counter-tops. With plenty of privacy between the bedrooms, this layout is perfect for multiple lifestyles. The amenities in Rancho Mission Viejo are world class and you’ll have access to them all. The Outpost neighborhood even has its own exclusive pool and community rooms. Come see why this has become the most loved community in Orange County.