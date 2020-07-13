/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:51 AM
187 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Castro Valley, CA
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
4 Units Available
Redwood Valley Apartment Homes
22281 Center St, Castro Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
956 sqft
This beautiful community sits in Midtown Palo Alto and offers one- and two-bedroom units. On-site pool and close access to Stanford. Units feature open floor plans and carpeting.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
20054 Santa Maria Ave
20054 Santa Maria Avenue, Castro Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1484 sqft
This 2 bed/2 bath unit is located just a couple blocks away from Castro Valley Boulevard.
Results within 1 mile of Castro Valley
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
Downtown San Leandro
Woodchase Apartments
2795 San Leandro Blvd, San Leandro, CA
Studio
$2,020
476 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,125
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,515
851 sqft
On-site amenities include stunning views, a large pool and sundeck, and green space. Featuring 19-foot cathedral ceilings, gas fireplaces, and private balconies and patios. Fully equipped kitchens. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
14 Units Available
Creekwood
22294 City Center Dr, Hayward, CA
Studio
$1,934
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,103
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,569
1160 sqft
Contemporary apartments on wooded property. Recently renovated with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Fireplace. Community has putting green, tennis court and sauna. Near de Anza Park with easy access to I-580.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 12:03am
$
15 Units Available
North Hayward
Summerwood
21701 Foothill Blvd, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,905
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
847 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from the Downtown Hayward BART Station for easy commuting. Recently renovated community with updated appliances, patio or balcony, and updated kitchens. On-site pool, playground and gym. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Ashland
The Hamlet
1319 159th Ave, San Leandro, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,972
825 sqft
Walk to shop or dine from The Hamlet in San Leandro. On-site amenities include fitness, parking, pool, clubhouse, and convenient access to public transportation. Apartments feature ample storage, outdoor living space, and are cable-ready.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 12:10am
$
15 Units Available
Halcyon-Foothill
Parkside Commons
900 143rd Ave, San Leandro, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,925
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,389
929 sqft
Apartments in a prime location near Bayfair BART. Recently renovated units feature walk-in closets, dishwasher, and patio or balcony. Community amenities include 24-hour gym, pool, hot tub, playground and guest parking. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 12:39am
3 Units Available
Ashland
Liberty Hill Townhomes
16001 Liberty St, San Leandro, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1444 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Liberty Hill Townhomes in San Leandro. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Hayward
22821 2nd Street
22821 Second Street, Hayward, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
849 sqft
**1/4 ACRE LOT (approx)/ PET FRIENDLY** Welcome home to the home with Beautiful/ Lush and spacious garden sitting on close to 1/4 acre (approx) lot! Hardwood floors through out, home Walking distance to BART, Parks, Shopping, Public Transportation
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Upper B Street
1609 B St 2
1609 B Street, Hayward, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
? 2-bedroom 1 bath upstairs unit in fourplex. - Property Id: 315121 2 BR / 1 BA upstairs unit with the balcony in fourplex! Affordable price! The Unit is located on a quiet side of the fourplex. Living space 900 sqft. New double pane windows.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Halcyon-Foothill
1199 Louise St
1199 Louise Street, San Leandro, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
750 sqft
Updated 2bd/1bath, Walk to BayFair BART, Full Garage - Come live in this cute 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment in the heart of San Leandro, just 1 mile to BayFair BART station! Close to many restaurants and shopping-- 85 Walkscore "Very Walkable.
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Sheffield
55 Marlow Dr
55 Marlow Drive, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,960
600 sqft
Located in the heart of Sheffield Village, this 6 unit apartment building offers incredible comfort, quiet and beauty. Located on 2nd floor of a 3 story building, Unit 1 is soaked in natural light. Beautiful hardwood floor throughout the apartment.
1 of 10
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
Upper B Street
22555 Linden Street Unit 10
22555 Linden St, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020.
1 of 22
Last updated September 28 at 11:06am
1 Unit Available
Upper B Street
1318 B St
1318 B Street, Hayward, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
997 sqft
1318 B St - Property Id: 52339 Luxurious & spacious condo 2 BR, 1 bath unit on. Completely remodeled new carpet and fresh paint. Recently replaced water heater. Washer and dryer in unit. Tons of closet space with mirrored closet doors.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
Ashland
763 E. Lewelling Blvd.
763 East Lewelling Boulevard, Ashland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
1700 sqft
**PET FRIENDLY** Welcome home to this Newly refreshed/ remodeled, Specious, Centrally Located Hayward home close to Shops, Public Transportation, and much more! This sun drenched home boasts large spacious bedroom, and large sun room perfect for
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Hayward
1284 A Street Hayward
1284 A Street, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
700 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries) Pleasant, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom single-family home property rental in the Downtown neighborhood in Hayward.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Ashland
1570 165th Avenue, Unit 201
1570 165th Avenue, Ashland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1050 sqft
MUST SEE 2BR, 1BA CONDO - This stylish, spacious, sunny 2 bdrm, 1 bath condo features hardwood floors throughout, custom ceiling fans and an extra large living room.
Results within 5 miles of Castro Valley
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 12:15am
6 Units Available
Jackson Triangle
Solis Garden
20 W Harder Rd, Hayward, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,798
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
775 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Solis Garden Apartments in Hayward, CA! Nestled in the heart of Hayward, Solis Garden Apartments offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
8 Units Available
Crow Canyon
Canyon Creek
1000 Canyon Village Cir, San Ramon, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,025
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,608
1003 sqft
Upscale apartments located close to BART stops, Bishop Ranch, I-680, and I-580. Recently renovated units feature in-home washer and dryer, walk-in closets, and fireplace. Residents can use the swimming pool, hot tub, and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
13 Units Available
Southern San Ramon
The Seasons
125 Cedar Pointe Loop, San Ramon, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,907
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,371
855 sqft
The Seasons is in a quiet setting, though near 480 and 580. On-site staff provide management and security, and community amenities include pool, spa, business-center, clubhouse, and parking. Units offer space, storage, and mountain views.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 12:23am
25 Units Available
Southern San Ramon
Bridges at San Ramon
309 Springfield Dr, San Ramon, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,145
545 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
879 sqft
Walk-in closets, private patios and cozy fireplaces characterize these modern units located in a pet-free community. Residents have access to a pool and a clubhouse, among other amenities. The Marketplace Shopping Center is next door.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
West Dublin
Sofi Dublin
7100 San Ramon Rd, Dublin, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,208
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,427
920 sqft
Newly upgraded one- and two-bedroom units with full-size washers, private patios and garbage disposal service. The pet-friendly community has a pool and a spa for relaxation. Close to Stoneridge Mall.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
13 Units Available
Dougherty Hills
Canyon Woods
401 Canyon Woods Pl, San Ramon, CA
Studio
$1,787
436 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,289
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,896
1115 sqft
Stunning views just minutes from San Ramon Central Park. Apartment upgrades include stainless steel appliances, private patios, granite countertops and faux wood floors. On-site amenities include a garage, tennis court and pool.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
13 Units Available
Mission-Garin
Metro Six55
655 Tennyson Rd, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,360
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,353
940 sqft
Upscale newly-built spacious apartments boast dark cherry furniture, plush carpets and vaulted ceilings. Make use of a large outdoor pool, clubhouse, BBQ grill deck and fitness center. Near to I-880, I-580 and Oakland International Airport.
Similar Pages
Castro Valley 1 BedroomsCastro Valley 2 BedroomsCastro Valley 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCastro Valley 3 BedroomsCastro Valley Accessible ApartmentsCastro Valley Apartments with Balcony
Castro Valley Apartments with GarageCastro Valley Apartments with GymCastro Valley Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCastro Valley Apartments with Move-in SpecialsCastro Valley Apartments with ParkingCastro Valley Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CA
Walnut Creek, CAFairfield, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CAPleasant Hill, CARichmond, CAAntioch, CASouth San Francisco, CASan Bruno, CANovato, CA