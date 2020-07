Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Single story view home located on one of the more desirable streets in Oak Park. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, living w/fireplace, separate dining and family room, kitchen with pass through window to side patio, additional rear patio to enjoy the sunset views. Updated kitchen and bathrooms. Walk-in closet w/organizers in master, mirrored wardrobe doors in additional bedrooms. Near to Oak Park schools and shopping center.