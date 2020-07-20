5185 Pesto Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage tennis court

Beautiful two story house located in the desirable Monte Carlo neighborhood of Oak Park! This light and bright four bedroom 2.5 bathroom house features vaulted ceilings, wood flooring, recessed lighting, double pane windows, an indoor laundry room and a spacious three car garage!! Brand new paint entire house. All four bedrooms are upstairs!!!The master bedroom has expansive mountain views, an en-suite bathroom and a generous walk-in closet! The backyard features a spacious grass area and ample patio seating to enjoy your morning coffee and admire the view of the surrounding mountains! Close to parks, hiking and mountain bike trails, tennis courts, shopping and within the award winning Oak Park Unified School District (Oak Park High school, Medea Creek Middle School, & Oak Hills Elementary School)-all within walking distance!!! Price reduced!!!!