Last updated October 4 2019 at 7:15 AM

5185 Pesto Way

5185 Pesto Way · No Longer Available
Location

5185 Pesto Way, Oak Park, CA 91377
Oak Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
tennis court
Beautiful two story house located in the desirable Monte Carlo neighborhood of Oak Park! This light and bright four bedroom 2.5 bathroom house features vaulted ceilings, wood flooring, recessed lighting, double pane windows, an indoor laundry room and a spacious three car garage!! Brand new paint entire house. All four bedrooms are upstairs!!!The master bedroom has expansive mountain views, an en-suite bathroom and a generous walk-in closet! The backyard features a spacious grass area and ample patio seating to enjoy your morning coffee and admire the view of the surrounding mountains! Close to parks, hiking and mountain bike trails, tennis courts, shopping and within the award winning Oak Park Unified School District (Oak Park High school, Medea Creek Middle School, & Oak Hills Elementary School)-all within walking distance!!! Price reduced!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5185 Pesto Way have any available units?
5185 Pesto Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oak Park, CA.
What amenities does 5185 Pesto Way have?
Some of 5185 Pesto Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5185 Pesto Way currently offering any rent specials?
5185 Pesto Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5185 Pesto Way pet-friendly?
No, 5185 Pesto Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oak Park.
Does 5185 Pesto Way offer parking?
Yes, 5185 Pesto Way offers parking.
Does 5185 Pesto Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5185 Pesto Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5185 Pesto Way have a pool?
No, 5185 Pesto Way does not have a pool.
Does 5185 Pesto Way have accessible units?
No, 5185 Pesto Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5185 Pesto Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5185 Pesto Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 5185 Pesto Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 5185 Pesto Way does not have units with air conditioning.
