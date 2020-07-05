1221 Gentilly Place

Amenities

Lovely Morrison Sutton home in Oak Park with great curb appeal. Approximately 3, 457 sq. ft. (per assessor) with 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. Traditional floorpan features a formal living room with fireplace, separate formal dining room, family room with fireplace, and upstairs bonus room/loft with many possibilities. The kitchen has been updated and includes a spacious dining area with room for a large group. The master bedroom suite features a fireplace, an adjacent sitting room/office, walk-in closet, and an updated master bath. There are three additional bedrooms upstairs, one of which includes an en suite bathroom. The other two bedrooms share an updated hall bath. The rear yard is very spacious, lushly landscaped, and features a covered patio, spa, and grassy side yard. Three car garage. Oak Park School District.