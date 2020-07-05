All apartments in Oak Park
Oak Park, CA
1221 Gentilly Place
1221 Gentilly Place

1221 Gentilly Place · No Longer Available
Location

1221 Gentilly Place, Oak Park, CA 91377
Oak Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Lovely Morrison Sutton home in Oak Park with great curb appeal. Approximately 3, 457 sq. ft. (per assessor) with 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. Traditional floorpan features a formal living room with fireplace, separate formal dining room, family room with fireplace, and upstairs bonus room/loft with many possibilities. The kitchen has been updated and includes a spacious dining area with room for a large group. The master bedroom suite features a fireplace, an adjacent sitting room/office, walk-in closet, and an updated master bath. There are three additional bedrooms upstairs, one of which includes an en suite bathroom. The other two bedrooms share an updated hall bath. The rear yard is very spacious, lushly landscaped, and features a covered patio, spa, and grassy side yard. Three car garage. Oak Park School District.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1221 Gentilly Place have any available units?
1221 Gentilly Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oak Park, CA.
What amenities does 1221 Gentilly Place have?
Some of 1221 Gentilly Place's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1221 Gentilly Place currently offering any rent specials?
1221 Gentilly Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1221 Gentilly Place pet-friendly?
No, 1221 Gentilly Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oak Park.
Does 1221 Gentilly Place offer parking?
Yes, 1221 Gentilly Place offers parking.
Does 1221 Gentilly Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1221 Gentilly Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1221 Gentilly Place have a pool?
No, 1221 Gentilly Place does not have a pool.
Does 1221 Gentilly Place have accessible units?
No, 1221 Gentilly Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1221 Gentilly Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1221 Gentilly Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1221 Gentilly Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1221 Gentilly Place does not have units with air conditioning.

