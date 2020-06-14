Apartment List
/
CA
/
napa
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:39 PM

27 Apartments for rent in Napa, CA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Napa renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Soscol
58 Units Available
The Braydon
791 Vista Tulocay Lane, Napa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,416
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,480
1352 sqft
Experience Napa the way you always dreamed. Our brand new community, located along the Napa Valley Vine Trail, allows you to walk into trendy downtown Napa or take a short drive to world-class wineries and culinary experiences.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:20pm
$
Linda Vista
19 Units Available
Hawthorn Village
3663 Solano Ave, Napa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,175
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
1454 sqft
Upscale apartments in the heart of Napa Valley. Amenities include pool, gym, playground, hot tub and package-receiving service. Units also feature fireplace, patio or balcony, in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Beard
11 Units Available
Montrachet Apartment Homes
3200 Soscol Ave, Napa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,309
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
1122 sqft
Downtown Napa and Trancas Crossing Park are minutes from this beautiful community. Amenities include garage parking, hot tub, coffee bar, and 24-hour gym. Recently renovated units have hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 10 at 03:53pm
Terrace-Shurtleff
8 Units Available
Park Sienna Apartments
2052-2053 Wilkins Ave, Napa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
650 sqft
When you live at Park Sienna you know you have arrived! You will enjoy the convenience of community living in a peaceful and tranquil environment surrounded by nature! You are in the middle of central downtown Napa and close to Napa Wine County.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Beard
1 Unit Available
Bella Vista
713 Trancas St, Napa, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to Highway 29 and plenty of shopping, dining and entertainment. Community has a pool, newly remodeled clubhouse and covered parking. Units have washer/dryer, walk-in closets and private decks.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Vintage
1 Unit Available
1535 Mosswood Drive
1535 Mosswood Drive, Napa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1100 sqft
Three Bedroom North Napa Home - Update three bedroom, two bathroom North Napa home. Some hardwood flooring Open concept Washer and dryer hookups Double garage Fenced yard Patio (RLNE2520733)

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Vintage
1 Unit Available
20 Fountain Grove Circle
20 Fountain Grove Circle, Napa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1599 sqft
Beautifully updated condo in gated community of ages 55 and up. Master suite with shower bath and den/office with built-in desk and bookcase on main floor plus large bedroom and bath upstairs.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Westwood
1 Unit Available
2864 Hilltop Drive
2864 Hilltop Drive, Napa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1018 sqft
Charming single story home with lots of light, original hardwood floors in the bedrooms. New carpet in the living room and hallway. Wood burning fireplace, updated bathroom, and ample cabinetry in the kitchen. Separate laundry room with sink.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 01:38pm
Central Napa
1 Unit Available
539 Greenbach Street
539 Greenbach Street, Napa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1120 sqft
This bright and cheerful single level 3 bedroom, 2 bath house is a lot of bang for the buck.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Central Napa
1 Unit Available
2220 York Street
2220 York Street, Napa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
1603 sqft
Beautiful Two Bedroom Napa Home - Beautiful two bedroom, two bathroom single family Napa home built in 2009. This home is close to Napas iconic Buttercream Bakery and is just minutes from schools, grocery stores and access to highway 29.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Central Napa
1 Unit Available
671 Balboa Way
671 Balboa Way, Napa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1813 sqft
671 Balboa Way Available 07/01/20 Spacious Three Bedroom Waterfront Home on the Napa River - This charming and tranquil three bedroom, two and one-half bathroom home is a must see! Located in the desirable River Park Neighborhood this home boasts

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
Westwood
1 Unit Available
2581 Utah Street
2581 Utah Street, Napa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
345 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Amazing Guest Unit Completely Updated in Coventry Manor. https://www.avail.

1 of 9

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Central Napa
1 Unit Available
1790 Pine St
1790 Pine Street, Napa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1100 sqft
Beautiful Home - Near downtown Napa - Property Id: 172732 This beautiful charming home is now available. 2 bedroom 1 bath with SS appliances, washer and dryer in unit. 1 car garage. Walking distance to downtown Napa. Terms: Rent: $2,550/mo.
Results within 1 mile of Napa

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1945 Silverado Trail
1945 Silverado Trail, Napa County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2400 sqft
Beautiful Napa Country Property on Acreage - Three bedroom, three and one-half bathroom home on acreage.
Results within 5 miles of Napa
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
6 Units Available
Canyon Ridge at Napa Junction
800 Reliant Way, American Canyon, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,488
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,585
1108 sqft
Situated in the gateway to wine country, this complex offers a selection of floor plans, stunning layouts, and amenities like outdoor BBQ pits and fire rings, an onsite lounge and pool, and outdoor hot tub.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
26 Units Available
The Village at Vintage Ranch
100 Toscana Drive, American Canyon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,775
1276 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,015
1554 sqft
TOWNHOMES FOR RENT IN AMERICAN CANYON The Village at Vintage Ranch is the luxury living community you deserve.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
14 Units Available
The Lodge at Napa Junction
5500 Eucalyptus Dr, American Canyon, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,073
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,242
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,743
1322 sqft
The Lodge at Napa Junction offers luxury living in a convenient setting. Our pet-friendly community in American Canyon features one, two, and three bedroom apartments and boasts a wealth of amenities to help you elevate your everyday lifestyle.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
639 Antiquity Dr.
639 Antiquity Drive, Fairfield, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
1932 sqft
639 Antiquity Dr. Available 07/01/20 COMING SOON! - Home in Green Valley area. This 4 bdrm 3 bath home with newly updated kitchen and wood floor is in a wonderful location. Very convenient area for freeway access, schools, parks, golf, and shopping.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
605 Gallery Ct
605 Gallery Court, Fairfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2800 sqft
605 Gallery Ct Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Home in Vintage Green Valley! - Spacious 3 Bed / 2 Bath home located in quiet Green Valley cul-de-sac! Beautiful kitchen with ample cabinets and storage, cherry wood floors and granite counters! A large
Results within 10 miles of Napa
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
8 Units Available
Bridgeport Ranch
450 Pittman Rd, Fairfield, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,790
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,547
1035 sqft
Easy access to Highway 80 in wine country. This community's apartments offer gourmet kitchens, large pantries and in-unit washers and dryers provided. Large windows with views. Pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
22 Units Available
Bay Village
1107 Porter St, Vallejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,715
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
850 sqft
Close to I-80, these one- and two-bedroom homes feature vaulted ceilings, stainless steel sinks in kitchens and fireplaces. Resident amenities include on-site laundry, a pool and a clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
7 Units Available
The Meritage
55 Valle Vista Avenue, Vallejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,565
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
871 sqft
Community features covered parking, swimming pool, fitness center and golf courses. Units have washer/dryers, central air and heat and large closets. Easy access to Interstate 80.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
17095 Brookside Road
17095 Brookside Road, Boyes Hot Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1200 sqft
17095 Brookside Road Available 08/15/20 Furnished Centrally Located in Sonoma Valley, 2 bedroom 1 bath home on 1/2 acre, Available Mid-August - Hello, Video Walk Through Here: https://youtu.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1021 El Dorado St
1021 El Dorado Street, Vallejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
1020 sqft
Single family home 1 bedroom Craftsman Style Cottage (Pet Friendly) 1021 El Dorado - This cute spacious home has 1 bedroom, 1 bath & 1 car garage. The home is 1020 sq.ft. Large living room with built in hutch. Large kitchen & dining area.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Napa, CA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Napa renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Napa 1 BedroomsNapa 2 BedroomsNapa 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNapa 3 BedroomsNapa Apartments with Balcony
Napa Apartments with GarageNapa Apartments with GymNapa Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNapa Apartments with Parking
Napa Apartments with PoolNapa Apartments with Washer-DryerNapa Dog Friendly ApartmentsNapa Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASacramento, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASanta Rosa, CAConcord, CAHayward, CASan Mateo, CA
Berkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CARedwood City, CASan Ramon, CASan Rafael, CAPacifica, CAPetaluma, CA
Rohnert Park, CAMartinez, CACastro Valley, CAPleasant Hill, CARichmond, CAAntioch, CAWest Sacramento, CASouth San Francisco, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Beard

Apartments Near Colleges

Napa Valley CollegeCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
California State University-Sacramento