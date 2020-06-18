All apartments in Napa
539 Greenbach Street
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

539 Greenbach Street

539 Greenbach Street · No Longer Available
Location

539 Greenbach Street, Napa, CA 94559
Central Napa

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
media room
This bright and cheerful single level 3 bedroom, 2 bath house is a lot of bang for the buck. Located within minutes of shopping, theaters, restaurants this home Includes central heating and air conditioning, a hot tub, Humongous RV parking/driveway along with power & water station for RV, large deck, fire-pit, raised metal flower boxes, wood burning fireplace, fenced front and back yards, lawn front and back, double pane windows throughout and window coverings throughout, work bench, electric garage door opener and hardwood floors throughout. The kitchen includes a luxurious gas stove with commercial stove hood. Recently remodeled kitchen, baths and fixtures throughout. NO PETS- NO SMOKING. Tenant pays for all utilities. Applications taken online only at www.prorent.ORG. Agent DRE# 00981151

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,650, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $4,000, Available 6/6/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 539 Greenbach Street have any available units?
539 Greenbach Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Napa, CA.
What amenities does 539 Greenbach Street have?
Some of 539 Greenbach Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 539 Greenbach Street currently offering any rent specials?
539 Greenbach Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 539 Greenbach Street pet-friendly?
No, 539 Greenbach Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Napa.
Does 539 Greenbach Street offer parking?
Yes, 539 Greenbach Street does offer parking.
Does 539 Greenbach Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 539 Greenbach Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 539 Greenbach Street have a pool?
No, 539 Greenbach Street does not have a pool.
Does 539 Greenbach Street have accessible units?
No, 539 Greenbach Street does not have accessible units.
Does 539 Greenbach Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 539 Greenbach Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 539 Greenbach Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 539 Greenbach Street has units with air conditioning.
