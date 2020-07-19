All apartments in Napa
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

511 Montgomery Street

511 Montgomery Street · (707) 224-0400 ext. 102
Location

511 Montgomery Street, Napa, CA 94559
Central Napa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 511 Montgomery Street · Avail. now

$2,600

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully Renovated Two Bedroom Downtown Napa Duplex - This spacious two bedroom, one bathroom duplex is a must see! Just minutes from Downtown Napa and Fuller Park, this home has been entirely renovated with new flooring, updated kitchen, new bathroom and so much more! Call today for a private tour.

• New paint throughout
• New flooring in the kitchen and bathrooms
• Hardwood floors in living and bedrooms
• Single car garage
• Air conditioning
• Washer and dryer
• Storage
• Shared patio and private planter boxes
• Landscaping included

https://mls.ricohtours.com/362908e6-d40a-45de-8af1-940fb58ec3a3

(RLNE5914375)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 511 Montgomery Street have any available units?
511 Montgomery Street has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 511 Montgomery Street have?
Some of 511 Montgomery Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 511 Montgomery Street currently offering any rent specials?
511 Montgomery Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 511 Montgomery Street pet-friendly?
No, 511 Montgomery Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Napa.
Does 511 Montgomery Street offer parking?
Yes, 511 Montgomery Street offers parking.
Does 511 Montgomery Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 511 Montgomery Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 511 Montgomery Street have a pool?
No, 511 Montgomery Street does not have a pool.
Does 511 Montgomery Street have accessible units?
No, 511 Montgomery Street does not have accessible units.
Does 511 Montgomery Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 511 Montgomery Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 511 Montgomery Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 511 Montgomery Street has units with air conditioning.
