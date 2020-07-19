511 Montgomery Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully Renovated Two Bedroom Downtown Napa Duplex - This spacious two bedroom, one bathroom duplex is a must see! Just minutes from Downtown Napa and Fuller Park, this home has been entirely renovated with new flooring, updated kitchen, new bathroom and so much more! Call today for a private tour.



• New paint throughout

• New flooring in the kitchen and bathrooms

• Hardwood floors in living and bedrooms

• Single car garage

• Air conditioning

• Washer and dryer

• Storage

• Shared patio and private planter boxes

• Landscaping included



https://mls.ricohtours.com/362908e6-d40a-45de-8af1-940fb58ec3a3



(RLNE5914375)