511 Montgomery Street

Amenities
Beautifully Renovated Two Bedroom Downtown Napa Duplex - This spacious two bedroom, one bathroom duplex is a must see! Just minutes from Downtown Napa and Fuller Park, this home has been entirely renovated with new flooring, updated kitchen, new bathroom and so much more! Call today for a private tour.
• New paint throughout
• New flooring in the kitchen and bathrooms
• Hardwood floors in living and bedrooms
• Single car garage
• Air conditioning
• Washer and dryer
• Storage
• Shared patio and private planter boxes
• Landscaping included
https://mls.ricohtours.com/362908e6-d40a-45de-8af1-940fb58ec3a3
(RLNE5914375)