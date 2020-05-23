All apartments in Napa
1617 H Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

1617 H Street

1617 H Street · (707) 224-5292
Location

1617 H Street, Napa, CA 94559
Central Napa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1617 H Street · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1440 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
**A Must See** Adorable 3 Bedroom Home in the Heart of Downtown - Single story 2 bedroom 1 bathroom 1440 sq ft home with an additional bedroom and bathroom on the back of the house for a total of 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Home has an attached 1 car garage and a fenced back yard. Raised beds for a garden. Home includes; dual pane windows, updated kitchen with granite counter tops, stove, double ovens, microwave, dishwasher, new refrigerator, updated bathrooms, central heat and air, and washer /dryer hookups. Large additional storage building out back. Small pets considered.

(RLNE3626786)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1617 H Street have any available units?
1617 H Street has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1617 H Street have?
Some of 1617 H Street's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1617 H Street currently offering any rent specials?
1617 H Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1617 H Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1617 H Street is pet friendly.
Does 1617 H Street offer parking?
Yes, 1617 H Street does offer parking.
Does 1617 H Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1617 H Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1617 H Street have a pool?
No, 1617 H Street does not have a pool.
Does 1617 H Street have accessible units?
No, 1617 H Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1617 H Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1617 H Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1617 H Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1617 H Street has units with air conditioning.
