All apartments in Murrieta
Find more places like 39813 Saint Honore Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Murrieta, CA
/
39813 Saint Honore Drive
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:23 PM

39813 Saint Honore Drive

39813 Saint Honore Drive · (714) 768-3886
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Murrieta
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

39813 Saint Honore Drive, Murrieta, CA 92563

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1740 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bedrooms plus office room, 3 car garage (with storage cabinets inside), beautiful single story home located in a desirable Murrieta neighborhood. 1740 Sq. ft and over 6000 sq. ft lot size, built in 1997. newer custom paint, covered patio and hardwood/Tile/Carpet floors with landscape in front and back yard, beautiful fruit trees on side yard. Gourmet kitchen with center island. All bedrooms are with fan/lighting. Appliances include A/C, microwave, dishwasher, range oven, etc. Huge backyard with patio cover. Close to award winning schools and parks. Great Location! Close to all major shopping and commuter Friendly to 215 and 15 fwys.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 39813 Saint Honore Drive have any available units?
39813 Saint Honore Drive has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Murrieta, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Murrieta Rent Report.
What amenities does 39813 Saint Honore Drive have?
Some of 39813 Saint Honore Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 39813 Saint Honore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
39813 Saint Honore Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 39813 Saint Honore Drive pet-friendly?
No, 39813 Saint Honore Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Murrieta.
Does 39813 Saint Honore Drive offer parking?
Yes, 39813 Saint Honore Drive does offer parking.
Does 39813 Saint Honore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 39813 Saint Honore Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 39813 Saint Honore Drive have a pool?
No, 39813 Saint Honore Drive does not have a pool.
Does 39813 Saint Honore Drive have accessible units?
No, 39813 Saint Honore Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 39813 Saint Honore Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 39813 Saint Honore Drive has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 39813 Saint Honore Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Gables Alta Murrieta
39930 Whitewood Rd
Murrieta, CA 92563
Arbors at California Oaks
24375 Jackson Ave
Murrieta, CA 92562
Eagle Glen
38245 Murrieta Hot Springs Rd
Murrieta, CA 92563
Mitchell Place
35995 Mitchell Rd
Murrieta, CA 92562
Pacific Landing
36125 Creighton Avenue
Murrieta, CA 92563
Camden Vineyards
24323 Jackson Ave
Murrieta, CA 92562

Similar Pages

Murrieta 1 BedroomsMurrieta 2 Bedrooms
Murrieta Apartments with GarageMurrieta Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Murrieta Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAEscondido, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CAChino, CA
Pomona, CALa Habra, CAEncinitas, CASan Clemente, CABrea, CAPoway, CARedlands, CAPlacentia, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-RiversideUniversity of California-San Diego
Chaffey College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity