39813 Saint Honore Drive

3 bedrooms plus office room, 3 car garage (with storage cabinets inside), beautiful single story home located in a desirable Murrieta neighborhood. 1740 Sq. ft and over 6000 sq. ft lot size, built in 1997. newer custom paint, covered patio and hardwood/Tile/Carpet floors with landscape in front and back yard, beautiful fruit trees on side yard. Gourmet kitchen with center island. All bedrooms are with fan/lighting. Appliances include A/C, microwave, dishwasher, range oven, etc. Huge backyard with patio cover. Close to award winning schools and parks. Great Location! Close to all major shopping and commuter Friendly to 215 and 15 fwys.