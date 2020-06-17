All apartments in Murrieta
30758 Nature
30758 Nature

30758 Nature Rd · (951) 323-1150
Location

30758 Nature Rd, Murrieta, CA 92596
Los Alamos Hills

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,775

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2358 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Call Kathy 951.323.1150 or Patricia 909.841.7676.
Brand new Murrieta home offers 4 bedroom and 3 baths. Single story home with park across the street. Water friendly landscape. Large kitchen with sit up island. Solar on home.
Criteria: No pets unless verified service pet, no smoking inside or out, no evictions, no late payments in last 12 months, must make 2 1/2 times the rent, need to be in same line of work or over 1 year, looking for good credit 660 or higher, BK depends on situation, no active liens or judgements collections must be paid.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30758 Nature have any available units?
30758 Nature has a unit available for $2,775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Murrieta, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Murrieta Rent Report.
Is 30758 Nature currently offering any rent specials?
30758 Nature isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30758 Nature pet-friendly?
Yes, 30758 Nature is pet friendly.
Does 30758 Nature offer parking?
No, 30758 Nature does not offer parking.
Does 30758 Nature have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30758 Nature does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30758 Nature have a pool?
No, 30758 Nature does not have a pool.
Does 30758 Nature have accessible units?
No, 30758 Nature does not have accessible units.
Does 30758 Nature have units with dishwashers?
No, 30758 Nature does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 30758 Nature have units with air conditioning?
No, 30758 Nature does not have units with air conditioning.
