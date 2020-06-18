879 Linda Vista AVE A.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking

This exquisite fully furnished cottage has 2 bedrooms , 2 bathrooms with recent renovations just built in 2019. Natural sunlight, open floor plan that draws you into the cool and inviting living room, with a small cute dining room area, and showcasing the stunning gourmet kitchen with a quartz countertop & high end appliances. Enjoy the comforts of modern energy efficient double-paned windows, central heating and air conditioning, recessed lighting, and a new roof, electrical system, and plumbing. Excellent location with easy access to highways 101 & 85. Within miles of G00gle, Microsoft, NASA & other high tech companies. The layout below: Room 1: Queen bed w/ private bath Room 2: Queen bed w/ hall bath Living, dining & kitchen combo area Laundry area Tenants have access to the entire guest home. This unit is labeled #A (additional dwelling unit).